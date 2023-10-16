Vida en la ciudad

Revelando nuevas tecnologías y el poder de la IA

Ciencia:

La forma retorcida de la Vía Láctea explicada por astrónomos de Harvard

ByMamfo Brescia

16 de octubre de 2023
La forma retorcida de la Vía Láctea explicada por astrónomos de Harvard

A new study by astronomers at the Center for Astrophysics | Harvard and Smithsonian has shed light on the mysterious warped shape of the Milky Way. Previously, scientists had observed that the Milky Way’s edges were flared and twisted, but the cause of this phenomenon remained unknown. However, the Harvard astronomers have now performed calculations that provide compelling evidence suggesting that the Milky Way is surrounded by an irregular halo of dark matter.

The researchers used models to calculate the orbits of stars within a tilted, oblong dark matter halo and found that it closely matched the observed shape of the galaxy. This discovery supports the hypothesis that the Milky Way has experienced a collision with another galaxy in the past.

The findings also have implications for our understanding of dark matter itself. Dark matter, which makes up around 80 percent of the galaxy’s mass, does not interact with light and is therefore invisible. By studying the shape of the dark matter halo, scientists may be able to gain insights into the properties and particle nature of dark matter.

The discovery of the twisted shape of the Milky Way and its connection to dark matter could revolutionize our understanding of galaxy formation and the nature of the universe. Furthermore, these findings may pave the way for new techniques to study dark matter, allowing scientists to probe the mysteries of the invisible substance that dominates the universe.

Overall, this study provides a significant advancement in our understanding of the Milky Way and dark matter, offering new insights into the evolution of galaxies and the fundamental nature of the universe.

Source: “A tilted dark halo origin of the Galactic disk warp and flare” by Jiwon Jesse Han, Charlie Conroy, and Lars Hernquist. Nature Astronomy, 14 September 2023.

By Mamfo Brescia

Publicación relacionada

Ciencia:

Los planetas similares a Júpiter podrían ser comunes alrededor de estrellas similares al Sol

17 de octubre de 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Ciencia:

La lluvia de meteoritos Oriónidas de 2023: un espectáculo celestial que no querrás perderte

17 de octubre de 2023 Mamfo Brescia
Ciencia:

El lanzamiento de SpaceX hoy iguala el récord de Space Coast del año

17 de octubre de 2023 Mamfo Brescia

Te lo perdiste

Ciencia:

Los planetas similares a Júpiter podrían ser comunes alrededor de estrellas similares al Sol

17 de octubre de 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comentarios
Ciencia:

La lluvia de meteoritos Oriónidas de 2023: un espectáculo celestial que no querrás perderte

17 de octubre de 2023 Mamfo Brescia 0 Comentarios
Ciencia:

El lanzamiento de SpaceX hoy iguala el récord de Space Coast del año

17 de octubre de 2023 Mamfo Brescia 0 Comentarios
Ciencia:

Los gigantes gaseosos son más comunes de lo que se pensaba, sugiere un estudio

17 de octubre de 2023 gabriel bota 0 Comentarios