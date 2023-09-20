Vida en la ciudad

Ciencia:

Posible caso de empatía entre especies: los cocodrilos permiten el paso seguro de los perros

Mamfo Brescia

20 de septiembre de 2023
A remarkable incident was captured in serial frames showing a dog receiving “safe passage” from three crocodiles, suggesting a possible case of cross-species empathy. The video footage shows the crocodiles appearing to guide the dog across the water, ensuring its safe arrival on the other side.

The concept of cross-species empathy refers to the ability of different species to understand and respond to the emotions and needs of other species. This incident provides an intriguing example of such behavior between crocodiles and a dog.

While the specific motivations behind the crocodiles’ actions cannot be known for certain, this footage raises questions about the potential for animals to exhibit compassion and understanding towards individuals of different species.

It is important to note that crocodiles are typically seen as predators, primarily driven by instincts and survival needs. Observing them seemingly assisting another species in such a manner challenges established preconceptions of their behavior.

This extraordinary encounter highlights the complexity of animal behavior and reminds us of the many mysteries that still exist in the natural world. As scientific understanding of animal behavior advances, instances like this serve as a reminder of the importance of further research in uncovering the depths of animal cognition and emotions.

