Detumbler: A Promising Solution to Earth’s Space Debris Problem

In a bid to tackle the ever-increasing issue of space debris, Airbus has introduced a groundbreaking device called Detumbler. This innovative solution aims to prevent defunct satellites from uncontrollably tumbling in space, thereby reducing the risk of collisions and uncontrolled reentries into Earth’s atmosphere.

Detumbler, weighing about 100 grams, incorporates a central rotor wheel and magnets that interact with Earth’s magnetic field. Designed to be attached to satellites nearing the end of their operational life, this magnetic damping device functions like a compass in its normal orbit, aligning itself with Earth’s magnetic field. However, if the satellite begins to tumble, Detumbler responds dynamically. The movement of the rotor generates eddy currents, which induce friction and slow down the satellite’s motion.

The development of Detumbler by Airbus, with support from the French Space Agency CNES, under the Tech4SpaceCare initiative, addresses the unpredictable movements of inactive satellites caused by orbital flight dynamics. These erratic movements put other spacecraft at risk and increase the chances of collisions in Earth’s orbit.

By maintaining a more predictable path in Earth’s orbit, Detumbler significantly contributes to mitigating the hazards posed by space debris. In early 2024, Airbus plans to conduct detumbling demonstrations on the Exo-0 nanosatellite from EnduroSat to evaluate the effectiveness of this groundbreaking device.

With the Department of Defense’s global Space Surveillance Network presently tracking over 27,000 pieces of orbital debris, the urgency to find effective mitigation methods cannot be overstated. As the global space industry continues to expand, the number of space debris is expected to rise, further magnifying the risks associated with orbital collisions.

Detumbler offers a promising solution to this ever-growing challenge. By preventing satellites from tumbling out of control, the device not only enhances the safety of operational spacecraft but also paves the way for future missions dedicated to space debris cleanup.