Vida en la ciudad

Revelando nuevas tecnologías y el poder de la IA

Ciencia:

Chandrayaan-3: el módulo de aterrizaje Vikram supera las expectativas con un exitoso experimento de salto

ByVicky Stavropoulou

4 de octubre de 2023
Chandrayaan-3: el módulo de aterrizaje Vikram supera las expectativas con un exitoso experimento de salto

Chandrayaan-3’s project director, P Veeramuthuvel, has revealed that the Vikram lander’s hop experiment on the Moon was not originally planned by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). However, this impromptu maneuver surpassed the mission’s goals and collected valuable data during its 14-day mission on the Moon.

During the hop experiment, the Vikram lander fired its engines, elevating itself by approximately 40 centimeters before safely landing 30 to 40 centimeters away from its original location. This successful demonstration showcased the spacecraft’s ability to take off from the Moon’s surface, paving the way for future advanced space exploration.

Prior to the onset of the lunar night, the lander and rover conducted crucial experiments and gathered vital information. Veeramuthuvel stated that the mission’s objectives were not only met but exceeded expectations. The scientific objective was completely fulfilled, leaving the team and ISRO leadership satisfied.

Chandrayaan-3 was launched on July 14, 2023, from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre. After entering lunar orbit on August 5, the lander successfully touched down near the lunar South Pole on August 23. This accomplishment made India the fourth country to land on the Moon and the first to do so near the lunar South Pole.

Fuentes:
– India hoy

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Publicación relacionada

Ciencia:

La importancia del consentimiento de las cookies y la privacidad en el marketing online

7 de octubre de 2023 Roberto Andrés
Ciencia:

Acantilados cósmicos: revelando el nacimiento de estrellas ocultas

7 de octubre de 2023 Roberto Andrés
Ciencia:

El próximo destino del Perseverance Rover: Jurabi Point

7 de octubre de 2023 gabriel bota

Te lo perdiste

Ciencia:

La importancia del consentimiento de las cookies y la privacidad en el marketing online

7 de octubre de 2023 Roberto Andrés 0 Comentarios
Ciencia:

Acantilados cósmicos: revelando el nacimiento de estrellas ocultas

7 de octubre de 2023 Roberto Andrés 0 Comentarios
Ciencia:

El próximo destino del Perseverance Rover: Jurabi Point

7 de octubre de 2023 gabriel bota 0 Comentarios
Ciencia:

El telescopio espacial Jamess Webb revela hallazgos sorprendentes sobre las galaxias tempranas

7 de octubre de 2023 Roberto Andrés 0 Comentarios