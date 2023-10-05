Vida en la ciudad

Revelando nuevas tecnologías y el poder de la IA

Ciencia:

La misión Chandrayaan-3 al polo sur de la Luna no vuelve a despertar

Bygabriel bota

5 de octubre de 2023
La misión Chandrayaan-3 al polo sur de la Luna no vuelve a despertar

The Chandrayaan-3 mission, which aimed to explore the Moon’s south pole, has encountered another setback. The Vikram lander and Pragyan rover, part of the Chandrayaan-3 mission, did not wake up during the lunar day, equivalent to 14 Earth days. The mission had successfully landed near the Moon’s South pole on August 23.

After the sunlight started receding from the lunar surface on September 30, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) had hoped to revive the lander and rover with the arrival of a new dawn. The Pragyan rover was put into sleep mode on September 2, and the lander on September 4, with its batteries fully charged and the receiver kept on. The solar panels were oriented to receive sunlight during the next sunrise expected on September 22. However, despite several attempts, the rover and lander remained dormant.

ISRO Chairman S Somnath explained that the space agency would wait until the last Earth day for the lander and rover to wake up, hoping to have the opportunity to repeat some experiments on the lunar surface. However, the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover failed to respond.

It is speculated that the extreme temperatures on the Moon may have affected the batteries of the Pragyan rover. The Moon’s poles can drop to temperatures as low as -253 degrees Celsius. Additionally, the absence of sunlight rendered the solar panels useless. Unlike other moon missions, the rover and lander were not equipped with heaters.

While ISRO has not given up all hope, the chances of reviving Chandrayaan-3 are slim. If the Pragyan and Vikram duo do not wake up, they will remain on the Moon as India’s lunar ambassadors. They were not designed to return to Earth.

Sources: The Times of India, Space.com

By gabriel bota

Publicación relacionada

Ciencia:

Nueva evidencia respalda la ocupación humana anterior en América del Norte

7 de octubre de 2023 gabriel bota
Ciencia:

SpaceX lanzará 21 satélites Starlink: decimotercera reutilización del cohete Falcon 13

7 de octubre de 2023 Mamfo Brescia
Ciencia:

Misión de cohete de la NASA dirigida por un científico de origen indio para estudiar los efectos del eclipse solar anular en la atmósfera superior de la Tierra

7 de octubre de 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Te lo perdiste

Ciencia:

Nueva evidencia respalda la ocupación humana anterior en América del Norte

7 de octubre de 2023 gabriel bota 0 Comentarios
Ciencia:

SpaceX lanzará 21 satélites Starlink: decimotercera reutilización del cohete Falcon 13

7 de octubre de 2023 Mamfo Brescia 0 Comentarios
Ciencia:

Misión de cohete de la NASA dirigida por un científico de origen indio para estudiar los efectos del eclipse solar anular en la atmósfera superior de la Tierra

7 de octubre de 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comentarios
Ciencia:

El impacto del satélite BlueWalker 3 en la astronomía: nuevos hallazgos y preocupaciones

7 de octubre de 2023 gabriel bota 0 Comentarios