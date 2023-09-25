Vida en la ciudad

Revelando nuevas tecnologías y el poder de la IA

Ciencia:

El rápido declive de los loros caribeños está relacionado con la actividad humana, según revela ADN antiguo

ByRoberto Andrés

25 de septiembre de 2023
El rápido declive de los loros caribeños está relacionado con la actividad humana, según revela ADN antiguo

A new study published in PNAS has used ancient DNA to shed light on the decline of parrots in the Caribbean. The research focused on two species, the Cuban parrot (Amazona leucocephala) and the Hispaniolan parrot (Amazona ventralis), and found that both species were once more widespread and diverse than previously thought.

The study helps to explain why parrots have become the most endangered group of birds in the world, with 28% of all species considered to be threatened. This is especially true for parrots that inhabit islands.

The complicated history of parrots with humans has made it challenging for biologists to understand their past distributions. Parrots have been moved across continents and between islands for thousands of years by indigenous peoples and European colonists. Today, parrots are still being transported.

To overcome this challenge, the researchers turned to ancient DNA. By analyzing genetic sequences from archaeological specimens and fossils, they were able to piece together the history of parrots in the genus Amazona. They focused on the Cuban and Hispaniolan parrots, for which they could obtain ancient DNA samples.

The results revealed surprising findings. The fossils from the Bahamas were actually from Hispaniolan parrots, indicating a range extension before human arrival. Similarly, Cuban parrots were once present on the largest island in the Turks and Caicos but are now absent.

This study highlights the importance of understanding the historical distribution of species for their conservation. By knowing where parrots thrived in the past, we can better protect their remaining populations and preserve their diversity.

Source: PNAS (no URL provided)

By Roberto Andrés

Publicación relacionada

Ciencia:

Un gran avance en la investigación de especies extintas: ARN centenario secuenciado de un espécimen de tigre de Tasmania

27 de septiembre de 2023 Mamfo Brescia
Ciencia:

Asteroide 2023 SF6: un encuentro cercano con la Tierra

27 de septiembre de 2023 Mamfo Brescia
Ciencia:

Un centro innovador en la Universidad de Colorado en Boulder tiene como objetivo mejorar la predicción del clima espacial

27 de septiembre de 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Te lo perdiste

Ciencia:

Un gran avance en la investigación de especies extintas: ARN centenario secuenciado de un espécimen de tigre de Tasmania

27 de septiembre de 2023 Mamfo Brescia 0 Comentarios
Ciencia:

Asteroide 2023 SF6: un encuentro cercano con la Tierra

27 de septiembre de 2023 Mamfo Brescia 0 Comentarios
Ciencia:

Un centro innovador en la Universidad de Colorado en Boulder tiene como objetivo mejorar la predicción del clima espacial

27 de septiembre de 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comentarios
Ciencia:

Los neurocientíficos chocan por la teoría de la información integrada

27 de septiembre de 2023 Roberto Andrés 0 Comentarios