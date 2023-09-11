Vida en la ciudad

Un nuevo laberinto para escapar: robots blandos navegan por espacios complejos con inteligencia física

ByVicky Stavropoulou

11 de septiembre de 2023
Soft robots made from liquid crystal elastomer can navigate complex spaces without computer or human input. Developed by a team at North Carolina State University, these robots rely on the concept of physical intelligence, meaning their behaviors are dictated by the materials they are made from and their structural design. The robots, resembling pieces of string, have been able to navigate mazes and even negotiate around moving obstacles.

The team recently unveiled an improved version of the robot that can handle even more complicated scenarios. The robots are made from the same liquid crystal elastomer as before, but the key difference is the asymmetrical design. One half of the robot is a twisted ribbon that can stretch into a straight line, while the other half is a tighter twist that also twists around itself. This asymmetry creates different forces on each end of the robot, allowing it to turn without having to come into contact with an object.

The robot, named the “maze escaper” by the authors, is able to navigate mazes with moving walls and gaps smaller than its body size. The ability to move in arcs allows it to wiggle its way free from tight spots. The researchers believe that this technology has potential applications in soft robot design, particularly for applications where the robots can harvest heat energy from their environment.

This breakthrough in soft robotics demonstrates the power of physical intelligence and opens up possibilities for innovative approaches in robot design. The study detailing this development is published in the journal Science Advances.

Fuentes:
– Journal: Science Advances
– North Carolina State University

