Ciencia:

El estudio DishBrain proporciona pruebas sólidas de la hipótesis crítica del cerebro

Roberto Andrés

11 de septiembre de 2023
El estudio DishBrain proporciona pruebas sólidas de la hipótesis crítica del cerebro

A recent study conducted by researchers at Cortical Labs and The University of Melbourne has provided strong evidence in support of the critical brain hypothesis. This hypothesis suggests that complex behaviors in the human brain can only occur when neurons are in a finely balanced state known as a “neural critical” state. In this state, tiny inputs can trigger “avalanches” of brain activity.

The researchers used a collection of 800,000 human neural cells, referred to as DishBrain, to study how neurons process information. The neural network was trained to play the game of Pong. The study, published in the journal Nature Communications, is the strongest evidence to date in support of the critical brain hypothesis.

The findings of the study showed that when neurons are given task-related sensory input, their behavior changes, putting them in a heightened state where small inputs can trigger large-scale brain activity. This near-critical state was associated with better task performance.

However, the researchers also found that criticality alone is not enough for learning to occur in a neural network. Learning requires a feedback loop where the network is given additional information about the consequences of its actions.

The results of this study have important implications for understanding how the human brain processes information and could potentially lead to the development of new treatments for neurological diseases. The DishBrain model provides a unique opportunity to study the human brain without the limitations of animal models.

The research also has potential applications in the field of brain-computer interfaces, which could restore lost functions due to neural damage. Understanding how control and stimulation strategies interact with neural circuits in the brain is crucial for the development of effective neural prostheses and brain-computer interfaces.

In conclusion, the DishBrain study adds a vital piece to the puzzle of the critical brain hypothesis and opens up new possibilities for understanding brain function and developing treatments for neurological disorders.

Fuentes:

– “Critical dynamics arise during structured information presentation within embodied in vitro neuronal networks” – Forough Habibollahi, Brett J. Kagan, Anthony N. Burkitt, and Chris French, Nature Communications, DOI: 10.1038/s41467-023-41020-3

