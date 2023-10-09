Vida en la ciudad

Revelando nuevas tecnologías y el poder de la IA

Ciencia:

El éxito de la India en la misión Chandrayaan-3 demuestra su capacidad para proyectos con uso intensivo de tecnología

ByRoberto Andrés

9 de octubre de 2023
El éxito de la India en la misión Chandrayaan-3 demuestra su capacidad para proyectos con uso intensivo de tecnología

India’s successful Chandrayaan-3 mission has demonstrated the country’s capability to undertake technology-intensive projects, according to a new book by Ajey Lele, a consultant at the Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses. The book, titled “Chandrayaan-3: India on the Moon,” provides an overview of the mission and the evolution of India’s moon program.

Lele emphasizes that the success of Chandrayaan-3 is not only significant for India’s commercial space sector but also from scientific, technological, and commercial perspectives. He believes that India’s space program’s success in attracting investments will contribute to the sector’s promising future. It also positions India as an important player in the global space community.

However, Lele notes that India should refrain from getting caught up in a “moon race” with other countries like the US and China. He states that the competition in space was a defining part of the power politics during the Cold War era and that today, every country plans its space programs based on its own technological and financial capabilities.

Lele argues that it is essential for India to focus on collaboration and partnerships rather than engaging in a race with countries that have more advanced programs. He suggests that India should articulate its moon agenda and plan its future course of action by exploring joint collaborations with major spacefaring nations.

Overall, the success of Chandrayaan-3 positions India as a formidable player in the global space domain. With the capabilities demonstrated, India now has the opportunity to further elevate its space program and foster international collaborations that will contribute to future advancements in space exploration and technology.

Fuentes:
– Chandrayaan-3: India on the Moon by Ajey Lele, published by Rupa
- PTI

By Roberto Andrés

Publicación relacionada

Ciencia:

Tormentas solares: una amenaza para la tecnología y la infraestructura modernas

12 de octubre de 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Ciencia:

Los anillos de los árboles antiguos revelan una devastadora tormenta solar que podría afectar la civilización actual

12 de octubre de 2023 Roberto Andrés
Ciencia:

El helicóptero Ingenuity Mars de la NASA establece un nuevo récord de velocidad en su vuelo número 62

12 de octubre de 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Te lo perdiste

Ciencia:

Tormentas solares: una amenaza para la tecnología y la infraestructura modernas

12 de octubre de 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comentarios
Ciencia:

Los anillos de los árboles antiguos revelan una devastadora tormenta solar que podría afectar la civilización actual

12 de octubre de 2023 Roberto Andrés 0 Comentarios
Ciencia:

El helicóptero Ingenuity Mars de la NASA establece un nuevo récord de velocidad en su vuelo número 62

12 de octubre de 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comentarios
Ciencia:

Los científicos encuentran abundante agua y carbono en una muestra de asteroide, lo que respalda la teoría del origen de la vida

12 de octubre de 2023 Roberto Andrés 0 Comentarios