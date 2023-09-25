Vida en la ciudad

Revelando nuevas tecnologías y el poder de la IA

Ciencia:

La NASA recupera una muestra de asteroide y rastrea un nuevo asteroide que se acerca a la Tierra

ByMamfo Brescia

25 de septiembre de 2023
La NASA recupera una muestra de asteroide y rastrea un nuevo asteroide que se acerca a la Tierra

NASA recently achieved a significant milestone in its mission to study asteroids by successfully retrieving a sample from Asteroid Bennu. The space agency’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft, which had traveled over 4 billion miles, returned to Earth with a capsule containing approximately 250 grams of rocks and materials collected from Bennu. These samples have the potential to provide valuable insights into the origins of life on Earth and our solar system’s early stages.

While NASA celebrates this triumph, it continues to track other asteroids that come close to Earth. One of the latest discoveries is an asteroid designated as 2023 SO5. Measuring the size of a Boeing 777 with a width of 74 feet, this asteroid is set to approach Earth on September 26 at a distance of approximately 4.96 million kilometers. With a relative velocity of about 60,364 kilometers per hour, its size is relatively small, and it may not be considered a hazardous asteroid.

2023 SO5 belongs to the Apollo group of asteroids, which is known as a potentially hazardous asteroid family. The Apollo asteroids are named after the 1862 Apollo, discovered by German astronomer Karl Reinmuth during the 1930s. Notably, the Chelyabinsk meteor, an Apollo-class asteroid, caused injuries to over 1,000 people in Russia’s southern Urals region in 2013 when it exploded and shattered windows due to flying glass.

NASA classifies asteroids as “Potentially Hazardous” when they come within 7.5 million kilometers of Earth and have a size larger than 150 meters. As 2023 SO5 is smaller than this threshold, it is not expected to pose a significant risk.

As NASA continues its efforts to study asteroids and understand more about space rocks, it remains vigilant in tracking their trajectories and safeguarding our planet from potential threats.

Fuentes:
- NASA
– Tecnología HT

By Mamfo Brescia

Publicación relacionada

Ciencia:

Un gran avance en la investigación de especies extintas: ARN centenario secuenciado de un espécimen de tigre de Tasmania

27 de septiembre de 2023 Mamfo Brescia
Ciencia:

Asteroide 2023 SF6: un encuentro cercano con la Tierra

27 de septiembre de 2023 Mamfo Brescia
Ciencia:

Un centro innovador en la Universidad de Colorado en Boulder tiene como objetivo mejorar la predicción del clima espacial

27 de septiembre de 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Te lo perdiste

Ciencia:

Un gran avance en la investigación de especies extintas: ARN centenario secuenciado de un espécimen de tigre de Tasmania

27 de septiembre de 2023 Mamfo Brescia 0 Comentarios
Ciencia:

Asteroide 2023 SF6: un encuentro cercano con la Tierra

27 de septiembre de 2023 Mamfo Brescia 0 Comentarios
Ciencia:

Un centro innovador en la Universidad de Colorado en Boulder tiene como objetivo mejorar la predicción del clima espacial

27 de septiembre de 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comentarios
Ciencia:

Los neurocientíficos chocan por la teoría de la información integrada

27 de septiembre de 2023 Roberto Andrés 0 Comentarios