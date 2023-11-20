Un astronauta sueco se prepara para embarcarse en un vuelo espacial revolucionario

A Swedish astronaut from the European Space Agency (ESA) is gearing up for an extraordinary space journey that will mark significant progress in space exploration. Marcus Wandt, a lieutenant colonel in the Swedish Air Force, has been selected for the Ax-3 flight, a two-week visit to the International Space Station (ISS). The mission, scheduled for no sooner than January 2024, is being organized by Houston-based Axiom Space.

The Ax-3 flight will launch from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, utilizing SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft and Falcon 9 rocket. Wandt, along with three other crew members including former NASA astronaut Michael López-Alegría, will take part in what is being billed as an all-European flight. This venture will be López-Alegría’s sixth space mission, the second for Italian Air Force Col. Walter Villadei, and the debut spaceflight for Wandt and Alper Gezeravcı, Turkey’s first citizen in space.

As a part of the new category of “project astronauts” created by the ESA, Wandt’s selection signifies a shift in the agency’s approach to space exploration. Project astronauts are individuals who have passed astronaut selection but were not recruited by ESA until a specific flight opportunity emerged. Wandt’s inclusion in this group reflects ESA’s exploration of alternative means of gaining access to space through short-term commercial flights.

Preparations for the Ax-3 mission have not been without challenges. However, Wandt attests to the strong camaraderie among the crew members and their ability to overcome obstacles together. The training process, though unique due to the close proximity to the launch date, allows for interactive discussions and problem-solving sessions.

By participating in the Ax-3 flight, Wandt hopes to contribute to expanding human presence in space and pushing the boundaries of knowledge. The financing for his mission involves support from various partners, including the Swedish Space Agency, the Swedish Space Corp., the Swedish Armed Forces, and companies like Saab and FAM.

Marcus Wandt’s involvement in the Ax-3 mission not only represents a significant milestone for Swedish space exploration but also underscores the broader trend of evolving approaches to space travel and research. This groundbreaking journey will not only enhance our understanding of the universe but also inspire future generations to dream big and venture even further into the unknown.

