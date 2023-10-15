Vida en la ciudad

Revelando nuevas tecnologías y el poder de la IA

Ciencia:

El eclipse solar anular deleita a astrónomos y observadores de estrellas

ByVicky Stavropoulou

15 de octubre de 2023
El eclipse solar anular deleita a astrónomos y observadores de estrellas

Stargazers and astronomers were treated to a stunning celestial event recently – an annular solar eclipse. This cosmic phenomenon could be seen in parts of the US, Mexico, and South and Central America. While US residents had the chance to witness at least a partial eclipse, those within the path of annularity were able to see the full “ring of fire” effect.

An annular solar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, blocking out most of the Sun’s light but leaving a thin ring, or annulus, visible. This type of eclipse is quite rare, as it only happens when the Moon is at its furthest point from Earth. Dr. Nicola Fox, associate administrator for NASA’s Science Mission Directorate, described the annular solar eclipse as a “really cool thing to see.”

The path of the October 14 annular solar eclipse stretched across a wide area. It began in Oregon at 09:13 local time and passed through several states before reaching Texas at 12:03 local time. From there, it was visible across Central and northern South America. Sky-gazers were reminded to protect their eyes while observing the eclipse, using solar viewing glasses rather than regular sunglasses.

The next annular solar eclipse will occur on June 10, 2021, and will be visible in parts of Canada, Greenland, and Russia. This upcoming celestial event will surely captivate the attention of stargazers and astronomers once again.

Fuentes:
– The British Broadcasting Corporation
- NASA

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Publicación relacionada

Ciencia:

La NASA descubre un asteroide acercándose a la Tierra

16 de octubre de 2023 Roberto Andrés
Ciencia:

La misteriosa búsqueda del Planeta Nueve: ¿realidad o ficción?

16 de octubre de 2023 Roberto Andrés
Ciencia:

Un cúmulo de estrellas jóvenes cerca de un agujero negro desafía las teorías sobre la formación de estrellas

16 de octubre de 2023 Roberto Andrés

Te lo perdiste

Ciencia:

La NASA descubre un asteroide acercándose a la Tierra

16 de octubre de 2023 Roberto Andrés 0 Comentarios
Ciencia:

La misteriosa búsqueda del Planeta Nueve: ¿realidad o ficción?

16 de octubre de 2023 Roberto Andrés 0 Comentarios
Ciencia:

Un cúmulo de estrellas jóvenes cerca de un agujero negro desafía las teorías sobre la formación de estrellas

16 de octubre de 2023 Roberto Andrés 0 Comentarios
Ciencia:

Explora el cielo nocturno en el Dark Skies Fringe Festival en el Parque Nacional North York Moors

16 de octubre de 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comentarios