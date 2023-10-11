The launch of the highly anticipated Europa Clipper mission is just one year away. With a price tag of $5 billion, this ambitious robotic space mission aims to answer a crucial question: Could Jupiter’s icy moon, Europa, harbor life beneath its frozen surface?

Europa is a fascinating celestial body that is slightly smaller than Earth’s Moon. What makes it particularly intriguing to scientists is the presence of a vast global ocean of liquid water hidden beneath its icy crust. The Europa Clipper spacecraft will make close flybys of Europa, coming within 16 miles of its surface, and utilize a sophisticated suite of nine instruments to investigate the moon.

According to Jordan Evans, the leader of the Europa Clipper team at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, the mission is currently on track to depart for Jupiter on October 10, 2024, during a 21-day planetary launch window. The engineers have determined the precise launch time, with liftoff scheduled for 11:51 am EDT.

The Europa Clipper mission presents unique challenges due to its massive size and complexity. Weighing in at 13,000 pounds and featuring 100-foot wingspan solar arrays, the spacecraft is equipped with sensitive radar instruments that must operate simultaneously. Evans describes it as a “beast.”

Despite facing a few obstacles along the way, such as staffing issues and the need to select the right rocket for the mission, the Europa Clipper is making progress. NASA ultimately chose SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy for the launch, saving an estimated $2 billion and enabling a more direct trajectory to Jupiter.

The COVID-19 pandemic also impacted the mission, causing delays in the delivery of some of Clipper’s instruments. However, the final components were recently installed, including the spacecraft’s science instruments, electronics vault, and high-gain communications antenna.

In the coming months, the spacecraft will undergo rigorous testing, including sound, vibration, shock, and electromagnetic compatibility tests. Engineers will also subject the spacecraft to extreme temperature swings in a thermal vacuum chamber.

With the launch window opening in a year, the Europa Clipper mission is reaching critical milestones and inching closer to uncovering the secrets of Europa’s potential for supporting life.

