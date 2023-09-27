Vida en la ciudad

Revelando nuevas tecnologías y el poder de la IA

Ciencia:

Impresión de objetos metálicos a nanoescala utilizando una nueva técnica de fabricación aditiva

ByVicky Stavropoulou

27 de septiembre de 2023
Impresión de objetos metálicos a nanoescala utilizando una nueva técnica de fabricación aditiva

Scientists at Caltech have developed a new additive manufacturing (AM) technique for printing metal objects at the nanoscale. The hydrogel infusion-based technique allows printing objects as small as 150 nanometers, comparable to the size of a flu virus. The process involves creating a photosensitive hydrogel “cocktail” that is selectively hardened using a laser to form a 3D scaffold. The scaffold is then infused with a nickel-ion-containing solution, baked to burn off the hydrogel, and chemically treated to remove oxygen atoms, resulting in metal objects with intricate nanoscale structures.

What makes these nanoscale metal objects unique is the presence of defects and irregularities in their microstructure. Normally, such flaws would weaken a metal part at a larger scale. However, in the case of these nanoscale objects, the defects actually strengthen them. The presence of flaws prevents failure from propagating from one grain boundary to another, distributing the distortion more uniformly throughout the material and preventing sudden failure.

This new technique opens up possibilities for creating a wide range of useful components at the nanoscale, including catalysts, storage electrodes, and essential parts for sensors, microrobots, and heat exchangers. It is one of the first demonstrations of 3D printing of metal structures at the nanoscale.

The study was conducted by Caltech researchers Wenxin Zhang, Zhi Li, Ruoqi Dang, and Julia R. Greer, and the findings were published in the journal Nano Letters.

Fuente:
– Wenxin Zhang, Zhi Li, Ruoqi Dang, et al. Creating many useful components, such as catalysts for hydrogen, storage electrodes for carbon-free ammonia and other chemicals, and essential parts of devices such as sensors, microrobots, and heat exchangers. Nano Letters. DOI: 10.1021/acs.nanolett.3c02309

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Publicación relacionada

Ciencia:

La misión Chandrayaan-3 se desvanece a medida que se acerca la noche lunar

29 de septiembre de 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Ciencia:

La última superluna de 2023: un evento celestial espectacular

29 de septiembre de 2023 gabriel bota
Ciencia:

Se revela la red cósmica oculta de filamentos del universo

29 de septiembre de 2023 gabriel bota

Te lo perdiste

Ciencia:

La misión Chandrayaan-3 se desvanece a medida que se acerca la noche lunar

29 de septiembre de 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comentarios
Ciencia:

La última superluna de 2023: un evento celestial espectacular

29 de septiembre de 2023 gabriel bota 0 Comentarios
Ciencia:

Se revela la red cósmica oculta de filamentos del universo

29 de septiembre de 2023 gabriel bota 0 Comentarios
Ciencia:

La NASA pospone el lanzamiento de la misión del asteroide Psyche para actualizar la configuración del propulsor

29 de septiembre de 2023 gabriel bota 0 Comentarios