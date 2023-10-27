Nuevos conocimientos sobre la supervivencia de los vertebrados que habitan en zonas altas

The discovery of live leaf-eared mice on the summit of Llullaillaco volcano in the Andes has shattered previous assumptions about the limits of vertebrate life. Researchers have long known that mummified mice were found in the freezing temperatures of these peaks, but it was unclear whether they lived there or were simply visiting. However, recent studies have shown that these small mammals not only reside at these extreme altitudes but have adapted to thrive in such harsh environments.

Scientists initially speculated that the mummified mice may have been part of sacrificial rituals conducted by the Incas. Yet, dating analysis of the preserved rodents revealed that they are relatively young, ruling out the possibility of intentional transportation by ancient civilizations. Instead, it is believed that the leaf-eared mice naturally mummify due to the cold and dry conditions of the volcano summits.

In 2013, a live mouse was observed scurrying across a snow field on Llullaillaco volcano at an altitude of 20,360 feet, setting a new record. Researchers returned in 2020 and successfully captured more live mice, including those found at the summit—a staggering 22,100 feet above sea level. This marked the highest location where a vertebrate has ever been found, as birds can soar higher but cannot sustain these elevations.

The challenging environment of these volcano tops, characterized by fierce winds, lack of vegetation, and significantly reduced oxygen levels, was believed to be inhospitable to mammals. However, recent research has proven otherwise. Scientists have collected hundreds of additional mummified and live leaf-eared mice from Llullaillaco and other neighboring volcanoes above 19,700 feet.

By comparing the genomes of high-dwelling mice with those living at lower altitudes, researchers have confirmed that the mice at these extreme heights are closely related. This suggests that they not only breed but also reside there, rather than being transient visitors. The presence of rodent burrows above 19,700 feet further supports this conclusion.

While the mystery of the mummified mice has been solved, questions still remain about the specific adaptations that enable these small mammals to survive in their frigid habitat. Furthermore, their diet and mechanisms for staying warm in such extreme conditions have yet to be fully understood. Ongoing studies, including the establishment of a colony of high-altitude mice for observation and analysis, aim to unravel these mysteries.

Preguntas Frecuentes

Q: Do leaf-eared mice live exclusively on volcano summits?

A: Leaf-eared mice have been found on volcano summits in the Andes, but researchers have also discovered them on other tall peaks in the Puna de Atacama region.

Q: How do leaf-eared mice survive in such extreme altitudes?

A: Leaf-eared mice have adapted to the harsh conditions of their high-altitude habitats. While the specific mechanisms are not yet fully understood, ongoing research aims to uncover their survival strategies.

Q: Are leaf-eared mice the only vertebrates able to live at such heights?

A: Leaf-eared mice are the highest-dwelling vertebrates that have been discovered so far. Birds can fly higher, but they cannot sustain these elevations as a habitat.

Q: Why do leaf-eared mice mummify naturally?

A: The cold and dry conditions on the volcano summits contribute to the natural mummification of the leaf-eared mice. These conditions preserve the bodies rather than decomposing them.

P: ¿Cuál es la importancia de esta investigación?

A: This research challenges previous assumptions about the limits of vertebrate life and provides valuable insights into the adaptability of mammals in extreme environments. It expands our understanding of the resilience and diversity of life on Earth.