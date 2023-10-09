Vida en la ciudad

Newly Discovered 14,300-Year-Old Storm’s Enormous Size

9 de octubre de 2023
In an exciting discovery, scientists have found evidence of a massive storm that occurred approximately 14,300 years ago. This storm, which is now the largest storm on record, was found to be around twice the size of previously identified powerful storms.

Known as the Miyake Events, these ancient storms are believed to have been far more enormous than anything experienced in recent times. The newly discovered storm, in particular, is estimated to have been an entire order-of-magnitude greater in size compared to the earlier storms.

To uncover this information, researchers conducted a study involving experts from the UK, France, and the Czech Republic. They focused their investigation on the Southern French Alps, specifically the Drouzet River and its eroded banks.

To measure the radiocarbon levels and determine the age of the storm, scientists examined ancient trees found within the eroded riverbanks. By analyzing the preserved trees, they were able to confirm the occurrence of the 14,300-year-old storm and estimate its tremendous size.

This discovery sheds new light on the extreme weather events that took place thousands of years ago. Understanding the size and intensity of these storms provides valuable insight into the Earth’s ancient climate patterns and the potential impact of future extreme weather conditions.

It is worth noting that radiocarbon dating is a method used to determine the age of organic materials, such as trees, by examining the decay of radioactive carbon isotopes present within them.

Overall, this groundbreaking study showcases the power of scientific investigation in uncovering ancient climate phenomena. By studying evidence from the past, researchers can enhance our understanding of Earth’s geological and atmospheric history, as well as its potential implications for the future.

