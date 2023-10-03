Vida en la ciudad

3 de octubre de 2023
Stonehenge’s Altar Stone May Have Come from Northern England or Scotland, Study Suggests

A new study challenges the long-held belief that Stonehenge’s Altar Stone, the largest stone in the inner circle, originated from the same region as the other bluestones. British geologist Herbert Henry Thomas, in his 1923 study, linked the bluestones to the Preseli Hills in western Wales. However, the recent research, led by Richard Bevins from Aberystwyth University in Scotland, indicates that the Altar Stone likely came from a different location, possibly an unknown quarry in northern Britain.

Stonehenge, erected around 4,000 to 5,000 years ago during Britain’s Late Neolithic period, is located in Wiltshire, southern England. The bluestones, which were exotic to the Wiltshire landscape, were transported over 140 miles (225 kilometers) from the Preseli Hills to Stonehenge, making it one of the longest-known distances between a source and a prehistoric construction site.

The Altar Stone stands out due to its larger size and different rock type compared to the other bluestones. The researchers compared its geochemistry and mineralogy to 58 sandstone outcrops from southern Wales to western England but found no match. The stone’s unusually high barium content helped narrow down potential sources, leading the researchers to consider areas in northern England and Scotland with known ancient Neolithic monuments.

The new findings not only question the origin of the Altar Stone but also challenge the traditional understanding of its archaeological significance. Further research and investigation are necessary to determine the true source of this enigmatic stone within the history of Stonehenge.

Fuentes:
– Revista de Ciencias Arqueológicas: Informes
– Antiquity

By gabriel bota

