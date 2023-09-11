Vida en la ciudad

Scientists Generate Electron Pulses with a Duration of Five Attoseconds

11 de septiembre de 2023
Scientists from the University of Konstanz have developed a groundbreaking method using femtosecond light flashes to generate electron pulses with a duration of around five attoseconds. This achievement offers a higher time resolution than light waves and opens up new possibilities for observing ultrafast phenomena, such as nuclear reactions.

Molecular and solid-state processes, as well as nuclear reactions, can occur in incredibly brief time frames, such as femtoseconds or attoseconds. To achieve signals of attosecond duration, the scientists at the University of Konstanz utilized a new experimental setup. They used pairs of femtosecond light flashes from a laser to generate extremely short electron pulses in a free-space beam.

Unlike light waves, which are incapable of achieving such high time resolution due to their longer oscillation periods, electrons provide a solution. By overlapping the co-propagating electrons with optical wave crests and troughs of the same speed, the scientists generated a series of electron pulses using what is known as the ponderomotive force.

The temporal duration of these electron pulses was measured to be approximately five attoseconds. The researchers also found that the electron pulses had a broad velocity distribution due to the strong deceleration and acceleration experienced during compression. This distribution consists of thousands of velocity steps, highlighting the interference effect resulting from the temporal superposition of electrons with themselves.

This achievement has significant implications for quantum mechanical experiments, particularly those involving the interaction of electrons and light. Furthermore, the experimental setup offers the potential for future research in a variety of fields. For example, it could be used to study the effects of two short pulses on a material, with the first pulse triggering a change and the second pulse used for observation, similar to a camera flash.

Overall, this research represents a major advancement in the field of ultrafast phenomena and has the potential to revolutionize our understanding of various processes, including nuclear reactions.

Source: Nature Physics

DOI: 10.1038/s41567-023-02092-6

By Roberto Andrés

