NASA’s Atmospheric Waves Experiment (AWE) Begins Operations on the International Space Station

NASA’s Atmospheric Waves Experiment (AWE) has been successfully installed on the International Space Station (ISS) using the Canadarm2 robotic arm, marking the beginning of its operational phase. AWE’s primary goal is to analyze atmospheric gravity waves and their impact on space weather, with a specific focus on satellite communication. This mission will provide valuable data that will aid scientists in understanding the physics and characteristics of these atmospheric waves and their influence on the ionosphere.

By studying atmospheric gravity waves, which are formed by weather disturbances like thunderstorms or hurricanes, AWE aims to determine their size, energy, and momentum. This crucial information will enable scientists to investigate the relationship between terrestrial weather and space weather, potentially leading to improvements in satellite communication and tracking in orbit.

AWE is equipped with four cameras that will capture imagery of atmospheric gravity waves interacting with space weather. From its unique vantage point on the ISS, AWE’s observations will provide valuable insights into the intricate dynamics of Earth’s atmosphere. The mission is a significant step forward in NASA’s heliophysics research, as it contributes to the agency’s ongoing effort to understand the interconnected system that encompasses Earth and other planets within the heliosphere.

The AWE project is led by Ludger Scherliess at Utah State University and is managed by NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center. The University’s Space Dynamics Laboratory played a vital role in building the AWE instrument and operates the mission control center. As AWE begins its operational phase, scientists eagerly anticipate the data it will provide and the potential discoveries that await in the realm of atmospheric and space weather research.

