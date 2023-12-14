La Foriro de Oceanaj Konektoj Markas Finon de Epoko en Milwaukee County Zoo

resumo:

After 33 years of captivating audiences at the Milwaukee County Zoo, Ocean Connections is bidding farewell to its beloved seal and sea lion show. The founder, Shelley Ballmann, expressed her sadness at the departure which was necessitated by the urgent need for pool repairs in the zoo. The pool, which is 37 years old, developed a leak that directly impacted the welfare of the animals. However, Ballmann remains hopeful that the zoo will take on the improvements necessary to renovate and update the pool. In the meantime, the finned performers will be relocated to sister facilities, with some heading to Hershey Park in Pennsylvania and one reuniting with an old friend at Myrtle Beach.

A Lasting Impact on the Community:

While Ocean Connections may be leaving Milwaukee, its educational impact on the community is one that will endure. Families, like the Boelks from Rockford, Illinois, cherish the emotional connection they have formed with the seal and sea lion shows over the years. Angela Boelk, who attended the show as a child and now brings her own children, reflects on the memories and the love for these creatures that she is passing down to the next generation. Ocean Connections has made a difference in the community, touching the lives of both animals and people.

Rigardante Antaŭen:

As Ocean Connections bids farewell, its departure marks the end of an era at the Milwaukee County Zoo. The show’s founder, Shelley Ballmann, expresses her gratitude for the support and acknowledges the impact they have had in the community. With hopes for the zoo to make necessary improvements, there is anticipation for future aquatic attractions that will continue to inspire and educate visitors. While the seal and sea lion show may have come to a close, the legacy of Ocean Connections lives on.