Akiru Senpagan Inteligentan Bulbon kun la Plej Nova Eĥa Spektaklo 5 por ĝia 8-a Datreveno

Amazon is celebrating the 8th anniversary of its voice assistant, Alexa, by offering discounted prices on a range of Alexa-enabled devices. While there are several great deals available, one that stands out is the offer of a free Sengled color smart bulb when you purchase the third-gen Echo Show 5. This smart display is currently available at its all-time low price of $39.99, a discount of $69.99. Alternatively, you can purchase the Echo Show 5 by itself for $39.99, a $50 discount.

The Echo Show 5 features a 5.5-inch display that is as compact as its predecessor but comes with significant improvements. The new speaker system delivers clearer sound quality and double the bass, making for a more immersive audio experience. It also has updated microphones and enhanced processing power. As an Alexa-enabled device, the Echo Show 5 allows you to control your smart home devices, set alarms, get news reports, and perform various other tasks.

Don’t miss this opportunity to get a free smart bulb and enjoy the benefits of the latest Echo Show 5 at a discounted price. This offer is available from Amazon, Best Buy, and Target.

