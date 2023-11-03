Nova Lazera Komunika Teknologio Ebligas Malgrandajn Satelitojn Revolucii Spaca Datumo-Transigo

The Space Development Agency (SDA) has recently awarded a $1.8 million contract to SpaceRake, a pioneering startup based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. This marks the first government contract for SpaceRake, a company founded in 2021 by Kerri Cahoy, an expert in electrical engineering, and Jeremy Wertheimer, a former vice president of engineering at Google specializing in artificial intelligence.

The two-year contract, announced on November 1, will fund SpaceRake to develop advanced miniature laser communication terminals. The aim is to enable small satellites, like cubesats, to transfer data through laser links using the Transport Layer. This global communications network, being established by SDA – a branch of the U.S. Space Force – is situated in low Earth orbit.

SDA has also awarded contracts to major industry players such as Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, and York Space Systems to build Transport Layer Tranche 2 satellites, which will be equipped with optical and radio-frequency communications terminals.

While SpaceRake’s terminals are not specifically developed for SDA’s satellites, they will allow small spacecraft to share data with the Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture (PWSA). The PWSA is an innovative low-Earth orbit constellation that includes Transport Layer communications satellites and Tracking Layer missile-defense satellites.

In addition to optical terminals, SpaceRake plans to develop laser communication networking technologies for various space-based and terrestrial applications. The company’s vision is to lower costs and increase the adoption of network access in space, opening up new use cases and allowing more data to reach terrestrial end users.

This novel laser communication technology from SpaceRake has the potential to revolutionize space data transfer. By enabling small satellites to communicate effectively and efficiently, it will pave the way for enhanced connectivity and data sharing in the space industry.

Oftaj Demandoj (Demandoj)

