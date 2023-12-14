Novaj Regularoj Serĉas Protekti la Trankvilon de Naciaj Parkoj

Summary: New regulations are being implemented to limit air tours over national monuments and parks in the United States, aimed at preserving the serenity of these beloved natural areas. The regulations come after a federal appeals court ruling that the National Park Service and the Federal Aviation Administration were not adequately enforcing a 2000 law governing commercial air tours over parks. The new rules will restrict tour flights from approaching within a half mile of sites such as Mount Rushmore and Badlands National Park, starting in April. While the move is welcomed by environmental groups and some visitors, it has ignited a contentious debate with the air tour industry arguing for continued access and claiming their services provide unrivaled experiences, particularly for the elderly and disabled. Different national parks have adopted plans or voluntary agreements to comply with the regulations, though some exceptions exist for parks with fewer flights or in Alaska where small planes are necessary for transportation. However, opponents of the regulations are contemplating litigation to challenge them. While the debate continues, the primary objective of the regulations is to strike a balance between preserving the tranquility of these natural areas and ensuring access for all visitors.

Title: Striking a Balance: New Regulations Aim to Safeguard Peace in National Parks

Amid concerns over the noise pollution caused by air tours, the National Park Service and the Federal Aviation Administration are implementing new regulations to protect the tranquility of national monuments and parks across the United States. The move follows a court ruling three years ago, which found that the agencies were not effectively enforcing a 2000 law governing commercial air tours over these areas.

Starting in April, stricter regulations will be enforced, rendering tour flights prohibited from approaching within a half mile of sites such as Mount Rushmore and Badlands National Park. These measures are aimed at addressing long-standing complaints from visitors and environmentalists who argue that the noise disrupts the natural experience and habitats of the parks’ wildlife.

While environmental groups and some visitors support the new regulations, the air tour industry is concerned about the impact on their business and argues that they provide unique opportunities, particularly for elderly and disabled individuals. The industry is contemplating litigation in response to the regulations and has raised questions about the haste of the process, expressing concerns about potentially going out of business.

To ensure compliance, most national parks have already adopted plans or voluntary agreements, with exceptions for parks with minimal air traffic or in locations such as Alaska where small planes are essential for transportation. The regulations aim to strike a balance between preserving the tranquility of the parks and ensuring access for all visitors.

As the debate rages on, it is evident that the primary objective of these regulations is to safeguard the essence of these natural areas, allowing visitors to experience the parks’ true beauty and serenity.