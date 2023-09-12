Urba Vivo

Malkaŝado de Novaj Teknologioj kaj la Potenco de AI

novaĵoj

Sony Registras Varmarkojn por PS6, PS7, PS8, PS9 kaj PS10

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 12, 2023
Sony Registras Varmarkojn por PS6, PS7, PS8, PS9 kaj PS10

Sony has registered trademarks for the names PlayStation 6 through 10 in Japan, indicating their long-term plans for future consoles. This move ensures that no one else can use these names. While this does not mean that the PlayStation 6 is imminent, as Sony often registers console names years before their release, it does provide insight into their future intentions.

Based on previous release patterns, assuming a seven-year gap between console generations, the PlayStation 6 could potentially be released in 2027. Microsoft predicted a 2028 release for the PlayStation 6 during a recent FC court case. It is also likely that future console generations may take longer to release, considering the supply chain issues experienced at the beginning of the current generation. This would align with a 2028 launch date.

Looking further ahead, the PlayStation 7 could potentially be released in 2035, the PlayStation 8 in 2042, the PlayStation 9 in 2049, and the PlayStation 10 in 2056. However, it is important to note that traditional, physical consoles may not exist by that point. The gaming industry is likely to move towards streaming platforms or even more advanced technologies, such as virtual reality or augmented reality.

While the future technology landscape remains uncertain, one thing that is likely to continue is the release of games that may have bugs or issues at launch. Additionally, the console rivalry between PlayStation and Xbox will likely persist, with fans passionately supporting their preferred brand.

Source: The article does not provide a specific source for information.

By Gabriel Botha

rilataj Afiŝu

novaĵoj

La Wordle-Revizio: Analizante Puzlon Wordle 819

Sep 16, 2023 Mamfo Breŝo
novaĵoj

Antikvaj Bakterioj, kiuj Koloniis Teron antaŭ pli ol 407 Milionoj da Jaroj

Sep 16, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
novaĵoj

Komparo de Sonos Beam (Gen 2) kaj Samsung HW-S60B Sondriloj

Sep 16, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Vi maltrafis

scienco

La Origino de Vertebraj Ostoj kaj ilia Rolo en Tumora Metastazo

Sep 17, 2023 Roberto Andreo 0 Komentoj
scienco

Uzante eDNA por Kompreni Genetikan Konstruaĵon de Tutaj Loĝantaroj

Sep 17, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentoj
scienco

NASA-Astronaŭto kaj Kosmonaŭtoj Alvenas Sekure al Internacia Kosmostacio

Sep 17, 2023 Mamfo Breŝo 0 Komentoj
scienco

La Nova Vetkuro por la Luno: Establi Lunan Ekonomion

Sep 17, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentoj