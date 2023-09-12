Urba Vivo

Malkaŝado de Novaj Teknologioj kaj la Potenco de AI

novaĵoj

iOS 17: Kiel Kunhavigi Pasvortojn en iPhone kun iCloud Ŝlosilĉeno

ByRoberto Andreo

Sep 12, 2023
iOS 17: Kiel Kunhavigi Pasvortojn en iPhone kun iCloud Ŝlosilĉeno

Apple is introducing a major improvement for iCloud Keychain with iOS 17, allowing users to seamlessly share credentials with anyone. The new feature, known as “Family Passwords,” enables users to share passwords and passkeys with a group of trusted contacts. This feature is end-to-end encrypted and makes password sharing easier and more secure.

To share passwords on an iPhone running iOS 17, follow these steps:

  1. Malfermu la Agordan programon
  2. Swipe down and tap on Passwords
  3. Under the Family Passwords section, choose “Get Started”
  4. Add people to your shared password group (their iPhone must also be on iOS 17)
  5. Select the passwords or passkeys you want to share
  6. Tap “Move” in the top right corner
  7. Send a message to the person/people you are sharing passwords with

It is possible to set up multiple shared password groups, allowing for more flexibility and convenience. However, there is a quirk when deleting shared passwords. They are moved to a Recently Deleted folder, which will be automatically deleted after 30 days. If you want to remove a shared password but keep it in your own passwords, you can recover it by tapping on the password in the Recently Deleted folder and selecting “Recover to My Passwords.”

Shared passwords across Apple devices enhance the convenience of iCloud Keychain and make it a more competitive option compared to paid password managers. This new capability in iOS 17 brings added versatility and security to password sharing. Are you excited about this new feature?

fontoj:

— 9to5Mac

- Pomo

By Roberto Andreo

rilataj Afiŝu

novaĵoj

La Wordle-Revizio: Analizante Puzlon Wordle 819

Sep 16, 2023 Mamfo Breŝo
novaĵoj

Antikvaj Bakterioj, kiuj Koloniis Teron antaŭ pli ol 407 Milionoj da Jaroj

Sep 16, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
novaĵoj

Komparo de Sonos Beam (Gen 2) kaj Samsung HW-S60B Sondriloj

Sep 16, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Vi maltrafis

scienco

La Origino de Vertebraj Ostoj kaj ilia Rolo en Tumora Metastazo

Sep 17, 2023 Roberto Andreo 0 Komentoj
scienco

Uzante eDNA por Kompreni Genetikan Konstruaĵon de Tutaj Loĝantaroj

Sep 17, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentoj
scienco

NASA-Astronaŭto kaj Kosmonaŭtoj Alvenas Sekure al Internacia Kosmostacio

Sep 17, 2023 Mamfo Breŝo 0 Komentoj
scienco

La Nova Vetkuro por la Luno: Establi Lunan Ekonomion

Sep 17, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentoj