Joan Dangerfield’s stunning contemporary art deco residence in the heart of Los Angeles has captivated the attention of real estate enthusiasts. Nestled in the coveted Bird Streets enclave, this architectural marvel has recently resurfaced on the market with renewed charm. With an asking price of $17 million, a fresh perspective and revamped interiors, it promises an unparalleled lifestyle.

Originally purchased by Joan Dangerfield, the widow of comedy legend Rodney Dangerfield, nearly two decades ago for $6.25 million, the property reflects her discerning taste and love for modern design. The estate offers a spacious two-story structure with four bedrooms, six baths, and over 5,400 square feet of living space. Floor-to-ceiling walls of glass offer breathtaking panoramic views, stretching from the vibrant cityscape of Downtown L.A. to the tranquil waters of the ocean and Catalina Island.

So why has this architectural masterpiece lingered on the market? Despite its comparably competitive price, the full-price offers received thus far have introduced complexities that deterred potential buyers. From requiring seller financing to intricate contingencies, it seems that finding the right match for this unique property has been more challenging than anticipated.

Yet, this residence offers more than just splendid views. Accessed through a gated driveway, the dwelling is secluded behind lush greenery, ensuring privacy and tranquility. A striking art deco-inspired entryway welcomes visitors into a double-height foyer, with a circular skylight adorned with an elegant chandelier. The primary living area showcases a central living room with floor-to-ceiling windows, inviting picturesque views indoors.

Furthermore, the residence boasts a fireside living room that seamlessly opens to a backyard oasis with an infinity-edge pool, spa, fire pit, and even a bust of Rodney Dangerfield himself. A terrazzo-clad patio and a luxurious gourmet kitchen complete the allure, making it an entertainer’s dream.

This exclusive listing is held by Aaron Kirman of AKG | Christie’s International Real Estate, a trusted name in the luxury real estate market. With its distinctive design, unparalleled views, and updated interiors, Joan Dangerfield’s residence is a hidden gem waiting to be discovered by its perfect match.

