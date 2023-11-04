New Discounts and Offers on Nokia X30 5G in Major Markets

Nokia Mobile has unveiled exciting offers and discounts on the highly anticipated Nokia X30 5G smartphone in various major markets. One of the most attractive promotions is available in the UK and major European markets, where customers can enjoy a 50% discount on Nokia feature phones with the purchase of the Nokia X30 5G. Additional bundle offers and significant discounts are also available in other markets like the UAE and Australia.

In the UK, the Nokia X30 5G is now priced at £279 after a generous official discount. Furthermore, with the purchase of the Nokia X30 5G, customers can enjoy a 50% discount on select Nokia feature phones, providing an incredible value for money proposition. The current price tag is £150 below the launch price of the Nokia X30 5G.

Similarly, in Germany and France, the Nokia X30 5G is priced at EUR 349 after a substantial official discount. Customers purchasing the Nokia X30 5G in these markets can also benefit from a 50% discount on Nokia feature phones. The current price reflects a discount of EUR 170 from the launch price.

In the Netherlands, the Nokia X30 5G is also priced at EUR 349 post the official discount. Customers in this market can take advantage of the same 50% discount on Nokia feature phones, resulting in significant savings overall.

In the UAE, retailer Jumbo is sweetening the deal by offering freebies, including True Wireless Earbuds and a Powerbank, in addition to the revised pricing of AED 1099 for the Nokia X30 5G.

Meanwhile, in Australia, the Nokia X30 5G is available for just AUD 494 at JB Hi-Fi following a substantial discount. This makes it an excellent opportunity to get your hands on the impressive smartphone.

The Nokia X30 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 695 chipset and features a 6.43″ AMOLED PureDisplay with a 90Hz refresh rate. With a 50MP PureView Dual-camera that utilizes AI and Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), the phone ensures stunning photography results. It also boasts a 13MP ultra-wide camera, 33W fast charging, and a two-day battery life.

Additionally, the Nokia X30 5G offers three years of OS upgrades, monthly security updates, and a free three-year warranty, demonstrating Nokia’s commitment to providing an exceptional user experience.

Sources: Official Nokia Mobile website