Nintendo Nuligas kaj Prokrastas Eventojn Pro Sekurecaj Zorgoj

Nintendo has announced the cancellation of Nintendo Live 2024 Tokyo and the postponement of several Japanese esports events due to persistent threats made to staff and spectators. In a recent press release, Nintendo revealed that their employees have been subjected to relentless threats, with attendees and staff of Nintendo Live 2024 also being targeted. As a result, the company has made the difficult decision to cancel the event in the interest of safety.

The Splatoon Koshien 2023 National Finals, initially scheduled for December 2023, has also been postponed. Additionally, the Splatoon 3 World Championship 2024, the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Online Challenge Final Stage, and the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe World Championship 2024, all set to take place at Nintendo Live 2024, have been postponed to an unspecified date.

Nintendo expressed their regret for any inconvenience caused and thanked their fans for their understanding amidst this unfortunate situation. This comes as a blow to fans who were eagerly anticipating the events and the chance to participate in various activities such as playing new Switch games, competing in tournaments, interacting with characters, and witnessing live performances.

It is disheartening to see this disruption to what was meant to be an enjoyable celebration of Nintendo’s fun-filled world. In light of the threats received, the company is prioritizing the safety and well-being of their employees, attendees, and staff. Nintendo remains committed to providing memorable experiences for their fans, and they are surely working diligently to ensure the events can be rescheduled in the near future.

Although these threats have cast a shadow over Nintendo Live 2024 and the associated esports competitions, it is crucial that everyone involved remains vigilant and supports the company in their efforts to address these security concerns.

