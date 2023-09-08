Urba Vivo

Malkaŝado de Novaj Teknologioj kaj la Potenco de AI

Microsoft Ran Simuladoj por Taksi Eblan Efiko de Retenado de Call of Duty de PlayStation

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 8, 2023
Microsoft’s recent legal case with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) shed light on the internal workings of the company’s video games business and its acquisition deals. One aspect that came to light was Microsoft’s decision to run simulations to evaluate the potential consequences of not making Call of Duty available on PlayStation.

Despite repeatedly asserting that it had no intention of withholding Call of Duty from PlayStation, the FTC presented evidence of specific simulations conducted by Microsoft. The company’s board of directors asked the finance team to estimate the tangible effects of the franchise’s absence from the leading games platform.

The board was interested in understanding the impact of Call of Duty not being on PlayStation and how Microsoft could make up for the approximately $1 billion in revenue that would be lost. During the evidentiary hearing, it was accidentally revealed that Microsoft’s finance team had assessed that the losses could be offset if Game Pass, Microsoft’s subscription service, were to gain an additional 2 million subscribers.

Microsoft clarifies that this simulation was not conducted because it planned to withhold Call of Duty, but rather as a backup plan in case Sony demanded unfavorable terms. These terms could include higher revenue splits, exclusivity deals, and upfront payments. The simulations were intended to prepare for an unlikely contingency where Call of Duty would not be available on PlayStation due to Sony’s demands.

Ultimately, the FTC lost the case, and Sony signed a deal with Microsoft to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation. The specifics of the agreement remain unknown, but it is believed to have similar commercial terms to those that Microsoft had previously offered Sony.

Microsoft’s legal counsel has addressed the FTC’s complaints, including the simulations, and clarified that they were not part of a strategy to withhold Call of Duty but rather a response to potential unfavorable demands from Sony.

