Hasbro, the renowned global brand in the toy and game industry, celebrates its centenary this year. With a century-long legacy, Hasbro has proven its ability to stay relevant through constant innovation. In line with this ethos, the company has recently introduced a new twist to its iconic Monopoly game with ‘Monopoly Cricket’ specifically designed for the Indian market.

The launch of ‘Monopoly Cricket’ is a strategic move by Hasbro to cater to the cultural and local preferences of Indian consumers. Lalit Parmar, Country Manager of Hasbro India, emphasizes the importance of cultural relevance, stating that the game brings together two fan favorites: Monopoly, loved by over a billion players worldwide, and cricket, the most beloved sport in India.

Recognizing the demand for locally relevant products, Hasbro has already introduced regional variants of Monopoly in India. ‘Monopoly Cricket’ adds to this portfolio and serves as a testament to the company’s commitment to adapting its offerings to the local market.

To ensure the success of the launch, Hasbro has taken a comprehensive approach to marketing. Parmar reveals that the company has implemented a 360-degree campaign encompassing television, digital channels, in-store merchandising, and collaborations with influential individuals who review and endorse the game. Additionally, Hasbro aims to create an exceptional online shopping experience on e-commerce platforms through engaging content.

While the Indian toy and game market is predominantly unorganized, with 80% of the segment operated by small manufacturers and MSME players, the emergence of branded players is gradually changing the landscape. Parmar attributes this shift to increased access to global information, resulting in consumers seeking quality-conscious and branded products. The presence of competition in the market fosters a healthy environment where end consumers can benefit from a wide range of options and excellent value propositions.

As Hasbro continues to embrace locally relevant opportunities and cater to the ever-evolving needs of consumers, it is poised to maintain its position as a leading player in the Indian toy and game industry.

Oftaj Demandoj

1. What is ‘Monopoly Cricket’?

Monopoly Cricket is a unique variation of the classic Monopoly board game designed specifically for the Indian market. It combines the familiar gameplay of Monopoly with the popularity of cricket, India’s favorite sport.

2. How is Hasbro marketing ‘Monopoly Cricket’?

Hasbro is deploying a comprehensive 360-degree marketing campaign for ‘Monopoly Cricket.’ This includes television and digital advertisements, in-store merchandising, collaborations with influencers who review the game, and efforts to provide an engaging online shopping experience on e-commerce platforms.

3. Why is competition important in the Indian toy and game market?

Competition in the Indian market drives brands to provide the best value proposition to consumers. With low per capita consumption of toys compared to other markets, competition leads to increased quality-conscious offerings and a wider range of options for consumers.

4. Why are branded players gaining traction in the Indian market?

Branded players offer quality control considerations and are increasingly favored by discerning consumers who prioritize the best quality for their children. As awareness and information about global toy and game launches grow, branded players are seeing growth in the Indian market.