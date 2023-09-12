Urba Vivo

Malkaŝado de Novaj Teknologioj kaj la Potenco de AI

novaĵoj

Apple Lanĉos iPhone 15-Serio

ByRoberto Andreo

Sep 12, 2023
Apple Lanĉos iPhone 15-Serio

Apple is set to launch its newest smartphone series, the iPhone 15, this week. The launch event, called “Vendorlast,” is scheduled for Tuesday night (India time) at 10:30 PM. The company is expected to announce the release date and pricing of the iPhone 15 series during the event. The iPhone 15 series is rumored to feature a Type-C charging port, similar to Android smartphones. It is also expected to have improved camera features.

In addition to these features, the iPhone 15 series will also be compatible with AirPods and Apple Watches. Many Apple products are expected to be launched alongside the iPhone 15 series.

Launch Date and Pricing

The iPhone 15 launch event is scheduled for September 12 at 10:30 PM (India time). The price of the iPhone 15 series is expected to be $100 higher than previous models. However, the company has not confirmed this price increase. It is also expected that the prices of other iPhone series will decrease as a result.

The base model of the iPhone 15 is rumored to start at $899 or 90,000 INR. The price of the iPhone 15 Plus may start at $999.

Novaĵoj

The base model of the iPhone 15 will have a 6.1-inch display and 128GB of storage. The iPhone 15 will also feature a 6.7-inch screen and improved battery life. It will be powered by the A17 Bionic chip. The phone is also expected to receive software upgrades such as Titanium Edge and Max Persicope Telephoto lens.

Where to Watch the Launch Event

The iPhone 15 launch event can be watched on Apple TV and Apple’s official YouTube channel for free. The live streaming link for the “Wonderlust” event is available at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZiP1l7jlIIA. Stay tuned for the latest updates!

Fontoj: [fonto 1], [fonto 2]

By Roberto Andreo

rilataj Afiŝu

novaĵoj

La Wordle-Revizio: Analizante Puzlon Wordle 819

Sep 16, 2023 Mamfo Breŝo
novaĵoj

Antikvaj Bakterioj, kiuj Koloniis Teron antaŭ pli ol 407 Milionoj da Jaroj

Sep 16, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
novaĵoj

Komparo de Sonos Beam (Gen 2) kaj Samsung HW-S60B Sondriloj

Sep 16, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Vi maltrafis

scienco

Trarompo en Vitra Teknologio: Prezentante LionGlass

Sep 17, 2023 Roberto Andreo 0 Komentoj
scienco

La Kosmoteleskopo James Webb Kaptas Bildon de Infana Sunsimila Stelo

Sep 17, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentoj
scienco

La Anstataŭigo de Brakiopodoj kun Bivalvoj: Scioj pri Prahistoria Ekologia Ŝanĝo

Sep 17, 2023 Roberto Andreo 0 Komentoj
scienco

Neŭtrinoj kaj Fotonoj: Novaj Kalkuloj Sugestas, ke Ili Povas Interagi en Plasmaj Ĉirkaŭaj Steloj

Sep 17, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentoj