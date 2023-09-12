Urba Vivo

Malkaŝado de Novaj Teknologioj kaj la Potenco de AI

novaĵoj

resumo:

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 12, 2023
resumo:

Apple iPhone 11 Available at a Discount on Flipkart

Flipkart is offering hefty discounts on Apple iPhones before the launch of the iPhone 15. The iPhone 11, which has now become a pocket-friendly phone in the premium smartphone category, can be purchased for Rs. 37,999. Customers using their Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards can avail an additional discount of Rs. 1,900. This brings the total price down to Rs. 36,099. Additionally, an exchange offer of up to Rs. 33,100 is also available on the iPhone 11.

The iPhone 11 features a 6.1-inch bright screen and runs on Apple’s A13 Bionic chip, which offers fast performance. It is equipped with dual 12-megapixel cameras that can capture excellent photos and videos in 4K quality. The phone also includes features such as Night mode, Portrait mode, and Smart HDR.

Difinoj:

– Flipkart: An e-commerce company based in India.
– iPhone 11: A smartphone model developed and manufactured by Apple Inc.
– Discount: A reduction in price.
– MRP: Maximum Retail Price, the maximum price at which a product can be sold.
– Exchange Offer: An offer to exchange an old device for a discount on a new one.

This article is based on the source article: [source name]

fontoj:
- [fontonomo]
- [fontonomo]

By Gabriel Botha

rilataj Afiŝu

novaĵoj

La Wordle-Revizio: Analizante Puzlon Wordle 819

Sep 16, 2023 Mamfo Breŝo
novaĵoj

Antikvaj Bakterioj, kiuj Koloniis Teron antaŭ pli ol 407 Milionoj da Jaroj

Sep 16, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
novaĵoj

Komparo de Sonos Beam (Gen 2) kaj Samsung HW-S60B Sondriloj

Sep 16, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Vi maltrafis

scienco

Eltrovo de Stamĉeloj en Spino Deĵetas Lumon pri Tumora Disvastiĝo

Sep 17, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentoj
scienco

La Juno-Misio de NASA Kaptas Mirigan Foton de Jupitero kaj Ĝia Vulkana Luno Io

Sep 17, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentoj
scienco

La Kosma Agentejo de Unuiĝintaj Arabaj Emirlandoj rigardas la Asteroidan Zonon

Sep 17, 2023 Mamfo Breŝo 0 Komentoj
scienco

La Origino de Vertebraj Ostoj kaj ilia Rolo en Tumora Metastazo

Sep 17, 2023 Roberto Andreo 0 Komentoj