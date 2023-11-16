Novaj korektoj por World of Warcraft: Ŝanĝoj al Klasoj, Kelkarceroj kaj PvP

Novembro 15, 2023

Klasoj:

– Evoker: The abilities Ebon Might and Close as Clutchmates now properly benefit from the 4-piece class set bonus from Aberrus. The amount of versatility granted by Shifting Sands has been reduced by 15% to balance the specialization against others.

– Hunter: Hunter pet attacks now scale with weapon attack power, increasing the damage of their special attacks. Kill Command, Bite, Claw, Smack, Flanking Strike, Froststorm Breath, and Burrow Attack damage have been reduced by 32.5% to compensate.

– Rogue: Outlaw Rogues can no longer apply Soulrip without dealing combat damage.

– Warlock: Damage from Dimensional Rift will now break Fear effects. The issue causing Malefic Impact to not grant the proper amount of critical strike chance to Hand of Gul’dan has been resolved.

Dragonriding:

– Ride Along passenger whelps now have correct animation.

Kelkarceroj kaj Atakoj:

– Amirdrassil: The duration of Smoldering Ground puddles has been reduced to 2.5 minutes on Raid Finder difficulty.

– Volcoross: Shadowstrike will no longer teleport Subtlety Rogues into the lava.

– Antorus the Burning Throne: Foul Steps will now properly disappear from players after defeating the Eonar the Life-Binder encounter.

– Dawn of the Infinite: Coalesced Time and Timestream Leech will now deal the intended Physical damage instead of Arcane damage.

– The Everbloom: Enraged Growth will have reduced effectiveness on players.

– Throne of the Tides: Players can no longer line of sight Commander Ulthok’s Festering Shockwave.

Eroj:

– Cataclysmic Signet Brand’s self-damage effect cannot be dispelled anymore.

– The Porcelain Crab trinket from Throne of the Tides will no longer drop for non-melee classes.

Player versus Player:

– The Battleground Blitz brawl will no longer grant progress towards the PvP quest “Proving in Battle”.

– Shaman who reached Combatant I during Dragonflight Season 3 will now be granted the Elite cloak appearance.

– Discipline Priests will now properly extend Atonements while using the Trinity PvP talent with the Guardians of the Dream 2-piece tier set.

Superbloom:

– The Emerald Bounty location for Whisperbloom planting will now be available at all times, not just during the Superbloom.

Fonto: Blizzard Entertainment

