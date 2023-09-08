Urba Vivo

Malkaŝado de Novaj Teknologioj kaj la Potenco de AI

novaĵoj

Gboard de Guglo Prezentas Provizan Trajton por Plibonigi Enhavan Kvaliton

ByRoberto Andreo

Sep 8, 2023
Gboard de Guglo Prezentas Provizan Trajton por Plibonigi Enhavan Kvaliton

Google’s Gboard, known as one of the best keyboards on Android, has recently added an exciting new feature. The latest beta version of the Gboard app (v13.4) now includes a ‘Proofread’ option, powered by generative AI, which can check texts for spelling, grammar, and punctuation errors and fix them seamlessly. This addition eliminates the need for third-party services like Grammarly.

According to 9To5Google, the Proofread option appears in Gboard’s toolbar. Upon tapping the option, the feature processes the content and provides a revised version with any identified errors corrected. Users have the choice to replace their original content with the revised version by tapping the thumbs-up button. Alternatively, they can dismiss the suggestion by clicking the thumbs-down button.

In addition to the Proofread option, Gboard will display a ‘Fix it’ button. This button automatically corrects errors without showing the revised version or allowing the user to accept or reject the suggestion. However, the distinction between the ‘Proofread’ and ‘Fix it’ options requires further clarification.

The ‘Fix it’ button will initially appear in Gboard’s toolbar, and upon tapping it, users will receive a prompt explaining that “the text that’s proofread will be sent to Google and temporarily processed to create grammar and writing suggestions.” Users must accept these terms and conditions before they can use the feature.

There is currently no information on when these new features will be available in the stable version of the Gboard app. The development and testing of generative AI features typically require significant time and effort before they can be released to the public. Hopefully, Samsung will also incorporate an AI-powered feature to enhance the quality of written content in the Samsung Keyboard.

fontoj:
– 9To5Google

By Roberto Andreo

rilataj Afiŝu

novaĵoj

Kompreni la Uzon de Akva Koloida Grafito en Moderna Teknologio

Sep 9, 2023
novaĵoj

Kiu Estos Via Ĉefa Elekto en Super Mario Bros. Wonder?

Sep 9, 2023 Roberto Andreo
novaĵoj

Utiligante la Potencon de Haptica Teknologio por Altnivelaj Telekomunikadaj Sistemoj

Sep 9, 2023

Vi maltrafis

scienco

Chandrayaan-3 de Hindio: Pavimante la Vojon por Luna Esplorado

Sep 9, 2023 Mamfo Breŝo 0 Komentoj
teknologio

Apple iPhone 15 Pro: Ĉu ĝi povus esti la Plej Malpeza Profesia Modelo Ankoraŭ?

Sep 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentoj
teknologio

La Fino de la Fulma Konektilo: Kion Atendi kun la iPhone 15

Sep 9, 2023 Mamfo Breŝo 0 Komentoj
teknologio

Flipkart Prezentas Ekskluzivan Oferton sur iPhone 14: Ora Ŝanco por Eblaj Aĉetantoj antaŭ Lanĉo de iPhone 15

Sep 9, 2023 Mamfo Breŝo 0 Komentoj