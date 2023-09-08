Urba Vivo

Malkaŝado de Novaj Teknologioj kaj la Potenco de AI

novaĵoj

La Galaxy S23 FE Eble Reportu la Siringan Purpuron de la S9

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 8, 2023
La Galaxy S23 FE Eble Reportu la Siringan Purpuron de la S9

The upcoming Galaxy S23 FE is gradually revealing more details through leaks and rumors. The latest information suggests that Samsung may reintroduce a rare shade of purple for the next Fan Edition device.

According to product codes used by Samsung for its Galaxy phones, at least four color options will be available for the Galaxy S23 FE. Interestingly, one of these colors seems to be borrowed from the old Galaxy S9.

The Galaxy S23 FE is expected to come in graphite, white, lime, and purple. The color code for the purple Galaxy S23 FE matches the Lilac Purple used for the Galaxy S9, which was released in 2018.

While it is not confirmed, there is a possibility that the Galaxy S23 FE will feature the same shade of purple as its predecessor. This particular color is less vibrant compared to recent violet or purple shades and has a faint reddish undertone. It could be described as having a subtle touch of burgundy.

To get a definitive look at the purple Galaxy S23 FE, we will have to wait for Samsung to announce the device or for the first official renders to leak. However, considering the available information, it is highly likely that the device will adopt the finish from the Galaxy S9.

As for the official announcement date, rumors suggest that Samsung will unveil the Galaxy S23 FE before the end of the year.

fontoj:
– GalaxyClub (via Android Authority)

By Gabriel Botha

rilataj Afiŝu

novaĵoj

Kompreni la Uzon de Akva Koloida Grafito en Moderna Teknologio

Sep 9, 2023
novaĵoj

Kiu Estos Via Ĉefa Elekto en Super Mario Bros. Wonder?

Sep 9, 2023 Roberto Andreo
novaĵoj

Utiligante la Potencon de Haptica Teknologio por Altnivelaj Telekomunikadaj Sistemoj

Sep 9, 2023

Vi maltrafis

scienco

Chandrayaan-3 de Hindio: Pavimante la Vojon por Luna Esplorado

Sep 9, 2023 Mamfo Breŝo 0 Komentoj
teknologio

Apple iPhone 15 Pro: Ĉu ĝi povus esti la Plej Malpeza Profesia Modelo Ankoraŭ?

Sep 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentoj
teknologio

La Fino de la Fulma Konektilo: Kion Atendi kun la iPhone 15

Sep 9, 2023 Mamfo Breŝo 0 Komentoj
teknologio

Flipkart Prezentas Ekskluzivan Oferton sur iPhone 14: Ora Ŝanco por Eblaj Aĉetantoj antaŭ Lanĉo de iPhone 15

Sep 9, 2023 Mamfo Breŝo 0 Komentoj