Springfield City Council Approves New Lobbyist with Ties to Statehouse

The Springfield City Council has approved the appointment of Jessica Basham as the city’s new lobbyist. Basham, a former chief of staff to Illinois House Speakers Michael Madigan and Emanuel “Chris” Welch, brings extensive experience and familiarity with the statehouse to her new role. Her firm, Basham Government Solutions, LLC, will be paid $75,000 under the contract.

Basham, a lifelong resident of the Springfield area, expressed excitement about representing the city and emphasized her deep knowledge of both the Capitol and the local community. She will not only serve as the city’s “eyes and ears” at the state level but also work proactively to improve the city’s agenda.

One of Basham’s proposed priorities is to secure direct state investment in Springfield through infrastructure projects. She also aims to introduce incentives that will enhance downtown tourism, revive historic properties, and stimulate economic development. Additionally, Basham will monitor legislative initiatives that could impact the city positively or negatively.

Mayor Misty Buscher emphasized the importance of building bridges with legislators and noted that Basham’s experience and connections will facilitate effective communication between the office and the statehouse. Ald. Erin Conley emphasized the need for a dedicated voice for Springfield in addressing the city’s unique challenges and staying informed about state-level changes, particularly regarding budgetary considerations.

While some may view Basham’s association with Michael Madigan cautiously, political commentator Kent Redfield pointed out that her lobbying work should be assessed on its own merits. He highlighted her policy expertise and reputation for building relationships, which will contribute to her effectiveness as a lobbyist.

In other council news, the Springfield Fire Department has been granted permission to hire up to 21 new firefighters. The appropriation of $311,000 will cover the additional salary costs not included in the 2024 budget. The training for the new hires will primarily take place in Springfield.

Meanwhile, former Downtown Springfield, Inc. executive director Kayla Graven has joined the city’s Office of Planning and Economic Development as an operations coordinator. Graven’s departure from DSI prompted the organization to start the hiring process for a replacement within the next two months.

