Kontentigo de Fitbit-Uzanto-Petoj: Plej Nova Ĝisdatigo Inkluzivas Ekscitajn Trajtojn

Fitbit has recently released an update to their mobile app that addresses some highly-requested features from users. Although not a major overhaul, this update brings some quality-of-life changes that will enhance the Fitbit experience.

One of the key additions is the ability to view the battery percentage of a connected device in the top left corner of the Today tab. This change ensures that users can easily see the battery status as soon as they launch the app. Previously, this feature was only available in the Devices tab. Additionally, Fitbit is extending the readout support to Pixel Watches, expanding compatibility beyond Fitbit-made trackers and smartwatches.

Another exciting feature making a comeback is celebratory animations. These were previously removed but have been reintroduced in response to popular demand. Android users will be the first to receive these animations, with iPhone owners expected to receive them in early January. The animations will display whenever users achieve their daily step goal or reach major milestones in their fitness journey.

Fitbit is also bringing back the Steps Streak tool, which was removed in the September 2023 update. The Steps Streak displays a bar graph showing the number of steps taken per day, week, month, and year. Users will be glad to know that steps taken during the absence of this feature will still count towards their streak. The Steps Streak will now be located in the Today tab of the app and will also be available on Android devices for the first time.

In addition to these updates, Fitbit reminds users that they can customize their focus metrics to align with their specific fitness goals. Although this feature was introduced in September, it serves as a helpful reminder for users to take advantage of this customization option.

Fitbit understands that some users may not immediately receive the update on their smartphones, and they ask for patience as the update rolls out to all users. The company has been actively working to address user feedback and make improvements. This latest update is a testament to their commitment in responding to user requests and ensuring a satisfying Fitbit experience.

OFTAJ DEMANDOJ:

Q: What new features are included in the Fitbit update?

A: The update includes the ability to view battery percentage, reintroduction of celebratory animations, the return of the Steps Streak tool, and the option to customize focus metrics.

Q: When will iPhone users receive the celebratory animations?

A: iPhone users can expect to receive the celebratory animations in early January.

Q: Where can users find the Steps Streak tool in the updated app?

A: The Steps Streak tool will be located in the Today tab of the Fitbit app.

Q: Is the ability to customize focus metrics a new feature?

A: No, the ability to customize focus metrics was introduced in a previous update.