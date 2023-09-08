Urba Vivo

Malkaŝado de Novaj Teknologioj kaj la Potenco de AI

novaĵoj

Germana startentrepreno finanz-markt.com Lanĉas "PortfolioPeak" Financan Apon en la usona Merkato

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 8, 2023
Germana startentrepreno finanz-markt.com Lanĉas "PortfolioPeak" Financan Apon en la usona Merkato

German startup, finanz-markt.com, has made its debut in the US market with the release of its innovative finance application, “PortfolioPeak”. Designed for both Android and Apple devices, the app aims to provide users with the tools and insights they need to navigate the financial landscape effectively.

“The US financial market is dynamic and diverse. Our goal is to offer an intuitive and comprehensive tool that connects real-time financial news with personal investment tracking. We believe our app delivers a distinct advantage to American investors,” said Tobias Baumann, Public Relations Director of finanz-markt.com.

The key features of the application include portfolio tracking, allowing users to monitor their investments and stay informed about their financial choices. The custom watchlist feature allows users to monitor specific assets, stocks, or commodities of their choice, while the community feature promotes user engagement, discussions, and the sharing of insights within the investment community.

The app also integrates real-time financial news from the finanz-markt.com website, providing users with the latest updates on market developments. It is now available for download on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, making financial information and tools accessible to a broad audience.

Finanz-markt.com is renowned for its excellence in financial reporting and tools in Germany and is now expanding globally. As they broaden their international presence, they aim to offer the same level of trust and expertise to a worldwide audience.

For more information about finanz-markt.com and the PortfolioPeak app, visit finanz-markt.com.

Fonto:
– finanz-markt.com, September 7, 2023

By Gabriel Botha

rilataj Afiŝu

novaĵoj

La Rolo de AI en Revoluciaj Vivsciencoj: Percepta Studo

Sep 9, 2023
novaĵoj

iOS 17 Eldondato: Kion Atendu

Sep 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
novaĵoj

Counter-Strike 2 Beta malkaŝas diferencojn en pafado-mekaniko kompare kun CS:GO

Sep 9, 2023 Mamfo Breŝo

Vi maltrafis

scienco

Sunflamoj kaj Coronal Mass Eljections Raise Concerns of Intense Sun Storm

Sep 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentoj
novaĵoj

La Rolo de AI en Revoluciaj Vivsciencoj: Percepta Studo

Sep 9, 2023 0 Komentoj
teknologio

Apple Launching iPhone 15 Pro on September 12: Expected Features and Upgrades

Sep 9, 2023 Mamfo Breŝo 0 Komentoj
teknologio

Technics Unveils Upgraded SL-1200 Turntables with Improved Performance

Sep 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentoj