Urba Vivo

Malkaŝado de Novaj Teknologioj kaj la Potenco de AI

novaĵoj

Podetala inflacio Malrapidiĝas en aŭgusto, sed Restas Super la Celo de RBI

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 12, 2023
Podetala inflacio Malrapidiĝas en aŭgusto, sed Restas Super la Celo de RBI

The latest official data released on Tuesday revealed that retail inflation in India slowed down in August to 6.83% from a year ago. However, it continues to be higher than the Reserve Bank of India’s target of 4% (+/-2). In July, consumer inflation had reached a 15-month high of 7.44%.

The decrease in inflation can be attributed to easing prices of edible oil and a slight decline in vegetable inflation. The combined food price index eased to 9.94% in August compared to a rise of 11.51% in the previous month. This indicates a gradual stabilization of food prices.

It is important to note that retail inflation has remained above the desired target for several months. This persistent high inflation rate can have adverse effects on the economy, including reduced purchasing power and increased production costs for businesses. The Reserve Bank of India has been closely monitoring the situation and implementing various measures to control inflation.

Inflation is the rate at which the general level of prices for goods and services is rising, and subsequently, the purchasing power of currency is falling. It is an important economic indicator used by central banks, such as the Reserve Bank of India, to make decisions regarding monetary policy.

While the decrease in retail inflation is a positive development, it is essential to continue monitoring the situation to ensure that inflation remains within the desired range. Efforts to stabilize food prices and control inflation will play a crucial role in supporting economic growth and stability.

fontoj:
– “Retail inflation slows to 6.83% in August from a year ago” – HT Media Limited
– Rezerva Banko de Barato

By Gabriel Botha

rilataj Afiŝu

novaĵoj

La Wordle-Revizio: Analizante Puzlon Wordle 819

Sep 16, 2023 Mamfo Breŝo
novaĵoj

Antikvaj Bakterioj, kiuj Koloniis Teron antaŭ pli ol 407 Milionoj da Jaroj

Sep 16, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
novaĵoj

Komparo de Sonos Beam (Gen 2) kaj Samsung HW-S60B Sondriloj

Sep 16, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Vi maltrafis

scienco

Eltrovo de Stamĉeloj en Spino Deĵetas Lumon pri Tumora Disvastiĝo

Sep 17, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentoj
scienco

La Juno-Misio de NASA Kaptas Mirigan Foton de Jupitero kaj Ĝia Vulkana Luno Io

Sep 17, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentoj
scienco

La Kosma Agentejo de Unuiĝintaj Arabaj Emirlandoj rigardas la Asteroidan Zonon

Sep 17, 2023 Mamfo Breŝo 0 Komentoj
scienco

La Origino de Vertebraj Ostoj kaj ilia Rolo en Tumora Metastazo

Sep 17, 2023 Roberto Andreo 0 Komentoj