Malkaŝado de Novaj Teknologioj kaj la Potenco de AI

Bioz Vastigas Partnerecon kun PromoCell por Plibonigi Ĉelan Esploradon

Gabriel Botha

Sep 12, 2023


Bioz, Inc., a prominent AI software company, is thrilled to announce its extended collaboration with PromoCell, a leading global manufacturer of human cells and cell culture media. PromoCell, headquartered in Germany, offers a comprehensive range of products including human primary, stem, and blood cells, as well as optimized cell culture media. Their products have gained immense recognition within the scientific community and have been cited in over 60,000 scientific publications worldwide.

This partnership expansion will allow Bioz to not only continue leveraging PromoCell’s extensive product portfolio but also enhance its capabilities in supporting academic and medical researchers in their quest for breakthroughs in cell research. By combining Bioz’s AI-powered software with PromoCell’s high-quality products, researchers will have access to cutting-edge tools and reliable resources to facilitate their experiments and studies.

PromoCell’s commitment to providing researchers with state-of-the-art cell culture media is vital to advancing scientific progress. The optimization of cell culture conditions is crucial for ensuring accurate and reproducible results in various research areas, such as cancer research, drug discovery, and regenerative medicine. By collaborating with PromoCell, Bioz aims to further empower researchers with innovative solutions that enable them to achieve superior outcomes in their research endeavors.

As the research landscape continues to evolve, this expanded partnership between Bioz and PromoCell reaffirms their shared commitment to supporting the scientific community. By synergizing their expertise, resources, and technologies, Bioz and PromoCell are poised to revolutionize cell research and contribute to advancements that improve human health and well-being.

Difinoj:
1. AI (Artificial Intelligence): The simulation of human intelligence by machines, enabling them to perform tasks that typically require human intelligence.
2. Cell Culture Media: Nutrient solutions used to support the growth and survival of cells in vitro.

