Assassin's Creed: Black Flag Provizore Ne Disponebla ĉe Steam

Sep 8, 2023
The popular game, Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag, unexpectedly disappeared from the Steam store recently, sparking rumors of a remake or surprise release. However, Ubisoft has clarified that the removal was not intentional and was due to a technical issue. The teams at Ubisoft are actively working to resolve the problem and make the game available for purchase again.

Assassin’s Creed 4: Black Flag, released 10 years ago, remains one of the best in the series. It received high praise for its gorgeous visuals, entertaining gameplay, and immersive pirate-themed open world. Naturally, fans of the game have expressed interest in a potential remake.

Earlier this year, a report from Kotaku suggested that a remake of Black Flag was already in the works at Ubisoft. However, if the project does exist, it is likely still in the early stages of development. In addition to the possibility of a remake, Ubisoft is also continuing to develop Skull and Bones, a multiplayer piracy game that originated from Black Flag’s naval combat mechanics.

While the removal of Black Flag from Steam may have sparked hope for a major announcement, Ubisoft has clarified that this is not the case. The technical issue that led to the game’s unavailability is unrelated to any planned releases or remakes. Fans will have to wait for further updates from Ubisoft regarding the availability of Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag on Steam.

fontoj:
- Komputilludanto
– Kotaku

