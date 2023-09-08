Urba Vivo

Malkaŝado de Novaj Teknologioj kaj la Potenco de AI

novaĵoj

Aruna Bio Raportas Promesplenajn Rezultojn por AB126 en ALS Mouse Model

ByMamfo Breŝo

Sep 8, 2023
Aruna Bio Raportas Promesplenajn Rezultojn por AB126 en ALS Mouse Model

Aruna Bio, a leader in neural exosome-based therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases, has announced preclinical results from a pilot study evaluating the use of AB126 in a superoxide dismutase 1 (SOD1) amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) mouse model. SOD1-ALS is a rare genetic form of ALS.

The study found that a weekly dose of AB126, administered from the onset of ALS symptoms, led to prolonged survival and reduced inflammation in the spinal cord compared to the control group. The AB126-treated mice also showed lower levels of neurofilament light chain, a biomarker of neurodegeneration, in their serum.

AB126 is an unmodified neural-derived exosome that has the ability to cross the blood-brain barrier and modulate the inflammasome in the central nervous system. It exerts its effects through newly-discovered anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective mechanisms.

Stephen From, CEO of Aruna Bio, expressed optimism regarding the potential of AB126 to treat acute and chronic neurological conditions, including ALS. He highlighted the extended survival observed in the treated mice, which he attributed to reduced inflammatory mediators in the spinal cord and decreased levels of neurofilament light chain.

These promising results pave the way for further exploration of AB126’s therapeutic potential in ALS and other chronic central nervous system disorders. Aruna Bio aims to develop a pipeline of neural exosome-based therapeutics that can effectively cross the blood-brain barrier and enhance the body’s anti-inflammatory, self-repair, and protective mechanisms.

Source: Aruna Bio, Inc.

Investor Contact: Corey Davis, Ph.D., LifeSci Advisors, 212-915-2577, [email protected].

By Mamfo Breŝo

rilataj Afiŝu

novaĵoj

Revolucia Uzanto-Sperto: La Evoluo de Display Panel Technology

Sep 9, 2023
novaĵoj

Utiligi la Potencon de Nuba Teknologio por Efika Provizoĉeno-Administrado en la Interreta Epoko

Sep 9, 2023
novaĵoj

Navigante la Vojon Antaŭen: Ŝlosilaj Tendencoj kaj Evoluoj en Tutmondaj Aŭtomobilaj Operaciumoj

Sep 9, 2023

Vi maltrafis

teknologio

Epopea Ludoj Ĉefo Kreiva Oficiro Donald Mustard Retiriĝo

Sep 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentoj
teknologio

Toyota GR Corolla Morizo ​​kontraŭ Honda Civic Type-R: Proksima U-Drag Race

Sep 9, 2023 Mamfo Breŝo 0 Komentoj
scienco

Nova studo trovas, ke kombini piroxicam kun levonorgestrel pliigas la efikecon de kriz-kontraŭkoncipo

Sep 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentoj
novaĵoj

Revolucia Uzanto-Sperto: La Evoluo de Display Panel Technology

Sep 9, 2023 0 Komentoj