Urba Vivo

Malkaŝado de Novaj Teknologioj kaj la Potenco de AI

teknologio

Apple Evento 2023: Nova Gamo de iPhone 15 kaj Apple Horloĝoj Atenditaj esti malkaŝitaj

ByRoberto Andreo

Sep 7, 2023
Apple Evento 2023: Nova Gamo de iPhone 15 kaj Apple Horloĝoj Atenditaj esti malkaŝitaj

Apple enthusiasts around the world are eagerly awaiting this year’s Apple event, where the tech giant is expected to unveil its highly anticipated iPhone 15 lineup and the latest Apple Watches. The event will take place on Tuesday, September 12th at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California.

For those unable to attend the event in person, Apple will be live streaming the event on its YouTube channel, as well as on apple.com and the Apple TV app. The event is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET, or 10 a.m. PT for those on the West Coast.

While Apple has not officially announced a release date for the iPhone 15, it is typically available for pre-order the Friday after the event, with deliveries starting a week later. This means that eager customers can expect to get their hands on the latest iPhone soon after the event.

Rumors surrounding the iPhone 15 lineup suggest several exciting changes. One notable change is the replacement of the lightning port with a USB-C port on both the iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Plus. Additionally, the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max are rumored to feature titanium frames and the powerful A17 processor.

Furthermore, reports from Bloomberg indicate that the new iPhones will come equipped with an A16 chip, a Dynamic Island interface, and a 48-megapixel rear camera. These upgrades promise enhanced performance and imaging capabilities for Apple’s loyal user base.

As the Apple event draws near, technology enthusiasts and Apple fans alike are eagerly anticipating the announcement of the new iPhone 15 lineup and the latest Apple Watches. Stay tuned for more updates on these exciting products that will shape the future of the tech industry.

fontoj:
– Jessica Guynn, USA TODAY

By Roberto Andreo

rilataj Afiŝu

teknologio

Konsiloj kaj Respondoj por Wordle

Sep 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha
teknologio

Alfa Romeo Prezentas Reinterpretita 33 Stradale kun Benzina kaj Elektra Opcioj

Sep 9, 2023 Roberto Andreo
teknologio

Apple laŭdire ne prezentas iPhone 15 Ultra ĉe la evento "Wonderlust".

Sep 9, 2023 Roberto Andreo

Vi maltrafis

teknologio

Konsiloj kaj Respondoj por Wordle

Sep 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentoj
novaĵoj

Antaŭmendu Super Mario Bros. Wonder kaj Akiru Ekskluzivajn Bonusajn Erojn ĉe GameStop

Sep 9, 2023 Mamfo Breŝo 0 Komentoj
scienco

Esploristoj Kreas "Sencerba" Mola Roboto kiu Navigas Kompleksajn Mediojn

Sep 9, 2023 Mamfo Breŝo 0 Komentoj
novaĵoj

Malŝlosi la Potencialon de Grandaj Datumoj en la Telekomunika Industrio de Eŭropo

Sep 9, 2023 0 Komentoj