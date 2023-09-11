Urba Vivo

Malkaŝado de Novaj Teknologioj kaj la Potenco de AI

La Virginia Spirits Board Lanĉas Ciferecan Pasportan Programon

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 11, 2023
The Virginia Spirits Board has recently introduced a new digital passport program, which allows users to explore more than 30 distilleries throughout the state. The program, known as the Virginia Spirits Passport, is available to individuals aged 21 and older, and offers access to exclusive deals and discounts.

By signing up for the free passport program, participants can accumulate points through check-ins at different distilleries. These points can be redeemed for exciting prizes, including tickets to the Virginia Spirits Expo and entries into sweepstakes for getaways and unique experiences.

The passport program is set to run until August 31, 2024, providing ample time for participants to visit and enjoy various Virginia distilleries. September has also been designated as Virginia Spirits Month, making it the perfect time to start exploring the diverse and vibrant spirits scene in the state.

In addition to existing distilleries, more are expected to join the program, offering participants even more opportunities to unlock special offers and discover new spirits. Some of the distilleries currently participating in the program include Deep Creek Distilling, Ironclad Distillery Co., Beach Vodka, Waterman Spirits, Chesapeake Bay Distillery, Tarnished Truth Distilling Co., 8 Shires Coloniale Distillery, and Copper Fox Distillery.

To get started with the Virginia Spirits Passport, users can visit the official website at virginiaspirits.org/passport. Here, they can sign up for the program and begin their journey through the world of Virginia spirits.

