Urba Vivo

Malkaŝado de Novaj Teknologioj kaj la Potenco de AI

teknologio

Square Enix Anoncas Novaĵojn por Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai

ByMamfo Breŝo

Sep 12, 2023
Square Enix Anoncas Novaĵojn por Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai

Square Enix has revealed new details about the upcoming action RPG, Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai, releasing for the Nintendo Switch on September 28th. This game is based on the popular anime and manga series of the same name.

The game allows players to immerse themselves in the events of the anime as they take control of Dai and the Disciples of Avan in their battle against the Dark Army. In addition to the main story mode, Square Enix has announced two exciting features that will enhance the game’s replay value.

First, there is a post-game challenge mode where players can test their skills against stronger opponents and encounter “remixed” enemies and battles. This mode will provide an additional challenge for players who have completed the main story and are looking for more content.

The second feature is the Temple of Recollection, a dungeon run mode where players can strengthen their party’s skills and spells. In this mode, players will start at level 1 and have the opportunity to enhance their abilities as they progress through the temple.

If you’re interested in getting a physical copy of Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai, there is good news. Square Enix will be releasing a boxed version with full English support in Asia. Pre-orders are now available on sites like Playasia.

With these new features and the option for a physical release, fans of the Dragon Quest series and The Adventure of Dai will have even more reasons to look forward to this exciting game.

fontoj:

- Nintendo Vivo

- Square Enix

By Mamfo Breŝo

rilataj Afiŝu

teknologio

Japanio Disvolvos Metan-Fueled Raketmotoron por 2030 Lanĉo

Sep 16, 2023 Roberto Andreo
teknologio

La vendo de Discover Samsung: Akiru la Samsung SmartThings Station por nur $1!

Sep 16, 2023 Mamfo Breŝo
teknologio

The Art of Decluttering: Lasi Iri de la Eksceso

Sep 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Vi maltrafis

scienco

A Sana Awakening: Kiel Eddie Hearn Transformis His Midlife Rut

Sep 17, 2023 Mamfo Breŝo 0 Komentoj
scienco

Ostaj Malsanoj kaj Vertebraj Ostaj Stamĉeloj

Sep 17, 2023 Roberto Andreo 0 Komentoj
scienco

La Antarkta Mara Glacio Atingas Rekordajn Malaltajn Nivelojn

Sep 17, 2023 Mamfo Breŝo 0 Komentoj
scienco

La Efiko de Gyral Circulation sur la Tera Klimato

Sep 17, 2023 Mamfo Breŝo 0 Komentoj