Starfield Superas Antaŭajn Bethesda-Eldonojn kun Pli ol Ses Milionoj da Ludantoj

ByMamfo Breŝo

Sep 8, 2023
Starfield, the highly anticipated game from Bethesda, has become the company’s largest launch title, surpassing the success of previous releases like Skyrim and Fallout 4. Since its early access release on September 1, followed by a wider release on September 6, Starfield has already attracted over six million players on Xbox and PC.

What sets Starfield apart from other game launches is its availability on Xbox Game Pass as a first-party title. This has contributed to its widespread popularity and accessibility among gamers. Additionally, the game has achieved significant milestones within a short span of time, reaching over one million concurrent players and peaking at 250,000 daily concurrent users on Steam.

According to Jerret West, Xbox’s chief marketing officer, Starfield is more than just a game launch—it is a phenomenon that captures the attention of both the gaming industry and broader consumer conversations. West describes Starfield as a rare gem that surfaces only once every few years, making it a significant milestone in the gaming world.

Moreover, West sees Starfield as the starting point of a larger journey for Xbox, with a lineup of first-party titles planned for the coming years. He envisions this as the beginning of an extraordinary period for the company.

In summary, Starfield’s success has been unprecedented, already surpassing the achievements of Bethesda’s previous blockbuster titles. The game’s launch on Xbox Game Pass and its ability to captivate a wide audience signify a new era for both Bethesda and Xbox.

By Mamfo Breŝo

