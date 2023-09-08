Cifereca Konektebleco kaj Lifeline Awareness Week: Farante Voĉajn kaj Larĝbendajn Servojn Alireblaj por Ĉiuj

In today’s interconnected world, access to voice and broadband services is not just a convenience, but a necessity. It provides a lifeline to emergency help, enables communication with government services, connects individuals to community resources, and keeps friends and family connected. However, not everyone can afford the cost of these vital services, and many households in the United States remain unconnected.

Recognizing the importance of voice and broadband access for low-income individuals and veterans, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and the Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC) have collaborated to make these services more affordable. Through the Lifeline Assistance program and the Affordable Connectivity Program, eligible consumers can receive a discount on their monthly charges for voice and broadband service.

The Lifeline and Affordable Connectivity Programs provide a monthly bill discount to eligible low-income consumers, including those participating in the Veterans Pension Program. Participants have the option to apply their Lifeline discount to voice, broadband, or a voice-broadband bundle, while the ACP discount is applied specifically towards broadband service.

Moreover, the FCC has established Enhanced Link-Up and Lifeline Programs for Tribal Lands, recognizing the unique needs of individuals in these areas. The eligibility rules for the Lifeline Program have also been updated to prevent duplication of support and ensure that only those who truly need it receive this vital assistance.

Digital Connectivity and Lifeline Awareness Week, proclaimed by Governor Gretchen Whitmer, aims to increase awareness about the availability of these programs and encourage eligible citizens to sign up. Various organizations, government agencies, industry leaders, and consumer advocates are joining forces to educate residents about state and federal programs for voice and broadband connectivity.

No citizen should be without phone or broadband service simply because they cannot afford it. By promoting Lifeline and the Affordable Connectivity Program, we can ensure that all U.S. citizens have access to affordable voice and broadband services.

