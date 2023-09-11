Urba Vivo

Malkaŝado de Novaj Teknologioj kaj la Potenco de AI

teknologio

La Saab-Centro de UMass Lowell Ricevas Subvencion por Plivastigi Portuguese American Digital Archive

ByRoberto Andreo

Sep 11, 2023
La Saab-Centro de UMass Lowell Ricevas Subvencion por Plivastigi Portuguese American Digital Archive

UMass Lowell’s Saab Center for Portuguese Studies has received a $300,000 grant from the William M. Wood Foundation of Boston. This grant will support the expansion of the collections of the Portuguese American Digital Archive (PADA) at UMass Lowell’s Center for Lowell History. The funds will be used to document the Portuguese-American experience in additional Massachusetts communities, including Cambridge/Somerville and Peabody.

Established three years ago, PADA currently contains 34 collections and over 3,000 photographs and documents, as well as film and audio recordings. These archival holdings are accessible to students, educators, and the general public. The new grant will allow PADA to continue its work with full-time archivist Nicole “Nikki” Tantum and historian Dr. Gregory Gray Fitzsimons. Tantum will expand the archive’s collections, while Fitzsimons will use these materials to write a history of the Portuguese in Greater Lowell.

Dr. Frank Sousa, the director of the Saab Center, emphasizes the importance of recording the Portuguese-American experience, particularly as there is no longer ongoing immigration. Many documents, such as those from churches and associations, are at risk of disappearing as these institutions gradually fade away. The archive has received collections from various generations of Portuguese-Americans, ensuring that their history and culture will be preserved and made accessible to the public.

Dr. Sousa hopes that the efforts of the Saab Center and PADA will encourage greater Portuguese participation in publications, documentaries, and other cultural productions related to the American experience. He also stresses the need for continued collection of materials from families, such as photos, passports, and letters, to chronicle and better understand the Portuguese experience in the region and throughout America for future generations.

To access the collections of the Portuguese American Digital Archive, visit UMass Lowell’s website.

fontoj:

O Jornal

UMass Lowell

- Difinoj:
– Saab Center for Portuguese Studies: A research center at UMass Lowell dedicated to the study of Portuguese culture and history.
– Portuguese American Digital Archive (PADA): An archive at UMass Lowell’s Center for Lowell History that documents the Portuguese-American experience through collections of photographs, documents, film, and audio recordings.
– William M. Wood Foundation: A Boston-based foundation that has provided a grant to support the expansion of PADA.
– UMass Lowell: The University of Massachusetts Lowell, a public research university located in Lowell, Massachusetts.

By Roberto Andreo

rilataj Afiŝu

teknologio

Japanio Disvolvos Metan-Fueled Raketmotoron por 2030 Lanĉo

Sep 16, 2023 Roberto Andreo
teknologio

La vendo de Discover Samsung: Akiru la Samsung SmartThings Station por nur $1!

Sep 16, 2023 Mamfo Breŝo
teknologio

The Art of Decluttering: Lasi Iri de la Eksceso

Sep 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Vi maltrafis

scienco

La Origino de Vertebraj Ostoj kaj ilia Rolo en Tumora Metastazo

Sep 17, 2023 Roberto Andreo 0 Komentoj
scienco

Uzante eDNA por Kompreni Genetikan Konstruaĵon de Tutaj Loĝantaroj

Sep 17, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentoj
scienco

NASA-Astronaŭto kaj Kosmonaŭtoj Alvenas Sekure al Internacia Kosmostacio

Sep 17, 2023 Mamfo Breŝo 0 Komentoj
scienco

La Nova Vetkuro por la Luno: Establi Lunan Ekonomion

Sep 17, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentoj