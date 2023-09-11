Urba Vivo

Malkaŝado de Novaj Teknologioj kaj la Potenco de AI

teknologio

OnePlus 12R Filtritaj Specifoj Sugestas Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 5,500mAh Baterio, kaj pli

ByMamfo Breŝo

Sep 11, 2023
OnePlus 12R Filtritaj Specifoj Sugestas Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 5,500mAh Baterio, kaj pli

The OnePlus 12R, rumored to be the successor to the OnePlus 11R 5G, is reportedly in the works and its specifications have leaked online. According to reliable tipster Yogesh Brar, the upcoming smartphone is expected to be launched in early 2024.

The OnePlus 12R is said to feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution and a high refresh rate of 120Hz. It is rumored to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, providing users with fast and efficient performance. The handset is also expected to run on Android 14-based OxygenOS 14.

In terms of camera capabilities, the OnePlus 12R is speculated to come with a triple rear camera setup. This setup may include a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilization, an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor, and a 32-megapixel telephoto camera. For selfies and video chats, the smartphone could sport a 16-megapixel front camera.

Other features rumored for the OnePlus 12R include an alert slider, stereo speakers, and a large 5,500mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging. These specifications align with previous leaks.

The OnePlus 11R 5G, released earlier this year, showcased an impressive 6.74-inch full-HD+ curved AMOLED display with a dynamic refresh rate of 120Hz. It was powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and featured a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup. The OnePlus 11R 5G was equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 100W SuperVOOC fast charging.

As of now, the official launch date of the OnePlus 12R is yet to be confirmed by the company. However, with the leaked specifications, it is clear that OnePlus is aiming to provide users with a high-performance smartphone that offers an immersive display and impressive camera capabilities.

fontoj:
– Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) on X (formerly Twitter)
– OnePlus 11R 5G specifications on OnePlus website

By Mamfo Breŝo

rilataj Afiŝu

teknologio

Japanio Disvolvos Metan-Fueled Raketmotoron por 2030 Lanĉo

Sep 16, 2023 Roberto Andreo
teknologio

La vendo de Discover Samsung: Akiru la Samsung SmartThings Station por nur $1!

Sep 16, 2023 Mamfo Breŝo
teknologio

The Art of Decluttering: Lasi Iri de la Eksceso

Sep 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Vi maltrafis

scienco

La Kosma Agentejo de Unuiĝintaj Arabaj Emirlandoj rigardas la Asteroidan Zonon

Sep 17, 2023 Mamfo Breŝo 0 Komentoj
scienco

La Origino de Vertebraj Ostoj kaj ilia Rolo en Tumora Metastazo

Sep 17, 2023 Roberto Andreo 0 Komentoj
scienco

Uzante eDNA por Kompreni Genetikan Konstruaĵon de Tutaj Loĝantaroj

Sep 17, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentoj
scienco

NASA-Astronaŭto kaj Kosmonaŭtoj Alvenas Sekure al Internacia Kosmostacio

Sep 17, 2023 Mamfo Breŝo 0 Komentoj