Misio: Neebla - Dead Reckoning Part One: Ekskluziva Filmaĵo Liberigita

ByRoberto Andreo

Sep 12, 2023
IGN has released an exclusive 10-minute footage from the upcoming Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One film, showcasing Tom Cruise’s character Ethan Hunt in action at Abu Dhabi International Airport. The movie will be available digitally on October 10 and on 4K Ultra HD SteelBook, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on October 31 (November 1 in Australia).

The digital release of the film will include behind-the-scenes looks at the film’s daring stunts and footage that was not included in the theatrical release. Director Christopher McQuarrie and editor Eddie Hamilton will provide commentary on each scene, offering viewers an in-depth understanding of the film’s compelling moments.

The bonus content will also feature explorations of the exotic filming locations in Abu Dhabi and Rome, showcasing how the thrilling sequences were shot. Additionally, audiences will get a behind-the-scenes look at the breathtaking city of Venice and witness the dedication and commitment of the cast as they trained for their roles.

The release will also include extended footage of one of the biggest stunts in cinema history, showcasing Tom Cruise launching a motorcycle off a cliff. The dangerous speed flying stunts in the film will also be explained in detail, highlighting the training techniques involved.

Another highlight of the bonus content is a featurette on the climactic train sequence, offering insights into how it was captured on film. The director and editor will also share some breathtaking deleted shots that didn’t make the final cut of the movie.

Fans of the Mission: Impossible franchise are eagerly awaiting the release of Dead Reckoning Part One, which has been described as a fun, intense, and self-reflexive action saga. Tom Cruise’s performance in the film has garnered praise from IGN readers, who voted it as his best movie.

Source: IGN (no URL provided)

